CBD

Is Synthetic CBD the Next Big Thing?

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Caitlyn Krebs of Nalu Bio talks about the benefits and controversy surrounding synthetic CBD.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Synthetic CBD the Next Big Thing?
Image credit: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
1 min read

 

Caitlyn Krebs is the Co-Founder & CEO at Nalu Bio, a biopharmaceutical firm focused on designing synthetic CBD. Established in 2019, Nalu Bio's proprietary platform is unique in that its CBD is not hemp-based, but instead uses known chemistries and existing materials to produce high-quality, low-cost, and predictable ingredients. Caitlyn talks about the benefits of synthetic CBD—and addresses the controversy and concerns about it.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

CBD

Joe Rogan Convinced Elon Musk to Use CBD

CBD

Does CBD Have Anti-Aging Benefits?

CBD

6 Amazing Things You May Not Know about CBD Wax