Is Synthetic CBD the Next Big Thing?

February 26, 2021 1 min read

Caitlyn Krebs is the Co-Founder & CEO at Nalu Bio, a biopharmaceutical firm focused on designing synthetic CBD. Established in 2019, Nalu Bio's proprietary platform is unique in that its CBD is not hemp-based, but instead uses known chemistries and existing materials to produce high-quality, low-cost, and predictable ingredients. Caitlyn talks about the benefits of synthetic CBD—and addresses the controversy and concerns about it.