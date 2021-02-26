Is Synthetic CBD the Next Big Thing?
On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Caitlyn Krebs of Nalu Bio talks about the benefits and controversy surrounding synthetic CBD.
1 min read
Caitlyn Krebs is the Co-Founder & CEO at Nalu Bio, a biopharmaceutical firm focused on designing synthetic CBD. Established in 2019, Nalu Bio's proprietary platform is unique in that its CBD is not hemp-based, but instead uses known chemistries and existing materials to produce high-quality, low-cost, and predictable ingredients. Caitlyn talks about the benefits of synthetic CBD—and addresses the controversy and concerns about it.