cannabis industry

Jamaica's Emerging Cannabis Industry Hit Hard by Natural Disasters

Unfortunately, the 'perfect storm' for a cannabis drought has materialized on tiny Caribbean island.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jamaica's Emerging Cannabis Industry Hit Hard by Natural Disasters
Image credit: Lewis Wasilewski | 500px | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today

When someone is asked which country they think has the best cannabis, Jamaica will likely be mentioned more often than not. No other nation is as associated with the cannabis plant as Jamaica. Cannabis is a huge part of Jamaican culture and society, and, as of lately, a growing legal industry.

For many years, Jamaica’s cannabis industry was entirely unregulated, although prohibition was loosely regulated. That changed recently, and Jamaica is now home to an emerging legal medical cannabis industry. Entrepreneurs have tried to keep the legal supply steady, but mother nature is making it hard.

RELATED: The Emerald Triangle's Brutal Pivot From Black Market to Legal

Natural Disasters Strike Jamaica

The ‘perfect storm’ for a cannabis drought has materialized in Jamaica. Recent rains washed out fields and roads that farmers used to get around cannabis farms. The rains were then followed by a significant drought which has decimated the domestic cannabis supply.

The situation is reportedly dire, with farmers in Jamaica telling the Associated Press that entire crops have been lost to the natural disasters. Many cannabis farmers are not able to get to the fields that are still suitable for cultivation because of the lack of roads going to and from, and that also applies to getting to water sources.

RELATED: 3 Simple Ways Cultivators Can Shrink Their Carbon Footprint

Technological Advancements Will Help Mitigate Future Issues

The world’s climates are changing, and part of that change is a greater frequency in natural disasters of varying magnitudes. A big reason why Jamaica’s cannabis industry has taken such a hit is because a vast majority of the cannabis is grown without the use of technology. A growing infrastructure of greenhouses, water reservoirs, and drip irrigation systems will go a long way to mitigate crop loss in Jamaica during future heavy rains followed by droughts.

Naturally cultivated cannabis will always reign supreme in Jamaica because, after all, it’s one of the best climates to cultivate cannabis. However, an increase in sophisticated cultivation operations in Jamaica will help fill in the gaps during times of need in the future, and that will benefit patients and consumers down the road.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

cannabis industry

How the Path to a National Cannabis Brand Will Unfold

cannabis industry

Financial Due Diligence in the Cannabis Space

cannabis industry

Cannabis Job Growth Up 32 Percent in 2020, Despite Covid-19