How CBD Products Work to Improve Your Health

This story originally appeared on Green Market Report



Since the 2018 Hemp Bill was signed into law, the production and use of CBD has significantly grown. The bill legalized the growing of hemp; in other words, it removed it from the list of Schedule 1 substances. Its provisions allowed the use and distribution of hemp (cannabis with no more than 0.3 percent THC).

CBD is popularly known for its numerous therapeutic powers and positive impact on health. As many people resort to this natural treatment alternative, many CBD products are entering the market in different forms like capsules, gummies, vapes, and oils.

But what exactly is CBD, and how can it benefit you? Here’s everything you need to know before you search for CBD products on sale online.

What is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

CBD is one of the hundreds of cannabinoid compounds in the cannabis plant, which comes in two types; marijuana and industrial hemp. CBD extracted from industrial hemp has little amounts of THC hence not psychoactive. It gives you the liberty of enjoying the same benefits of cannabis without the high. CBD comes mostly from the flowers or buds of the hemp plant.

The difference between CBD from hemp and CBD from marijuana is that the latter contains high THC levels, which makes the users high. CBD from marijuana also contains terpenes, natural compounds that give it taste, flavor, and extra potency.

How do The CBD Products Work?

CBD works with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) to enhance various body functions. ECS is the system involved in maintaining homeostasis.

There are two main types of cannabinoids; phytocannabinoids and endocannabinoids. Endocannabinoids are those that the body produces naturally, while phytocannabinoids are those that are produced by plants. People can consume the phytocannabinoids from compounds like CBD to supplement and enhance the body’s endocannabinoids.

Receptors for cannabinoids are present in the digestive, nervous, reproductive, and immune systems. Cannabinoid receptors are found on the surface of cells and continuously monitor the surrounding conditions. Once the cells detect a change, they send a message inside the cell to trigger the ECS to take action.

Scientists have identified two major types of endocannabinoid receptors; CB1 and CB2. The CB1 receptors are in high concentration in the nervous system, brain, and outlying tissues and organs. The CB2 receptors, on the other hand, are found in the spleen, tonsils, and white blood cells. CBD’s interactions with these receptors produce effects that control both inflammation and perceptions of pain. This way, CBD has been shown to help in easing various health conditions.

Health Benefits of CBD Products

CBD is a Natural Painkiller

CBD has neuroprotective properties that effectively treat pain. Smoking and vaping are among the fastest ways to absorb CBD in the body. Once you take CBD, it’s immediately absorbed and interacts with the receptors to produce desirable effects like reducing pain in the affected tissues.

Eases Stress and Anxiety

CBD is an effective stress and anxiety reliever because of its relaxing effects. It indirectly boosts serotonin levels, which influences how your brain responds to the serotonin present in the system. A study revealed that CBD’s effects yield both anti-anxiety and antidepressant effects. So, taking CBD can help you to relax and unwind.

Helps to Manage Cancer Symptoms

Although CBD doesn’t cure cancer, it helps in managing cancer symptoms. It is argued that CBD reduces nausea, vomiting, and pain experienced by cancer patients after undergoing chemotherapy. Some studies claim that CBD reduces the spread of cancer to other parts of the body by promoting cancer cells’ death.

Treats Epilepsy in Children

Epilepsy is a chronic condition that causes recurrent seizures that can be hard to treat. Controlling seizures is an important part of the treatment process of epilepsy, something hard to achieve with pharmaceutical drugs. But the FDA-approved Epidiolex, which is made using CBD and is effective in treating seizures in children older than two years, might help treat epilepsy.

Promotes Bone Health

Bone fractures and other degenerative diseases like osteoporosis can cause stiffness, inflammation, immobility, and bone density loss. Unlike prescription medicine or surgery, CBD offers a safer way of treating these conditions impacting bone health.

Studies using animal models indicate that using CBD helps in promoting healing and strengthening bones. Some of the bone condition CBD can help include arthritic pain, post-surgical pain, disc degeneration, and spinal cord injury.

Conclusion

Although there is a need for more studies on how CBD works, the available research points to CBDs promising therapeutic effects. In this article are some of the ways you can benefit from adding CBD to your routine.

If other treatment options aren’t working for your conditions, you can try CBD. Fortunately, there are various CBD products available in the market and different forms giving you many options. Just make sure to purchase these products from trustworthy vendors and consult with your doctor before using them.