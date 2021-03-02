Celebrities

Seth Rogen Brings His Cannabis Company Houseplant to California

The brand will be launching on March 11.
Image credit: Houseplant

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Cannabis, CBD, hemp and psychedelics reporter.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Benzinga

Houseplant, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s cannabis and lifestyle brand, is launching in the U.S. on March 11.

The brand was founded in Canada back in April 2019 in partnership with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC). Since then, it has become one of the most coveted celebrity-backed brands in the cannabis industry.

 

In an email to Benzinga, Houseplant explained that, even though Canopy will continue to be its licensee in Canada, it is not involved in the U.S. launch.

“We are thrilled to launch in the US, bringing cannabis products to our fellow Californians and an original line of Housegoods to consumers nationwide," Houseplant co-founder and CEO Michael Mohr told Benzinga. "It is only with great focus and consideration of these consumers that we are capable of delivering thoughtfully designed and innovative products that will enhance the homes and lives of many across the country."

While Houseplant will initially be available only in select markets across California, at first only via delivery service until it hits dispensaries later this spring, the brand’s home goods will ship across the entire country starting on March 11.

The line will feature two sativas, Diablo Wind and Pancake Ice, and one indica, Pink Moon.

“Houseplant was born out of our love and passion for cannabis, design and art,” Rogen said in a statement. “Evan and I also recognize that our lifelong dream of starting a cannabis lifestyle brand like Houseplant comes with a commitment to changing the unjust and racist cannabis laws that still exist in today’s society. We understand our responsibility to help right those wrongs and are dedicated to creating a more diverse, equitable cannabis industry.”

See also: How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Adding to these comments, chief commercial officer Haneen Davies told Benzinga, “Our company is founded by incredible storytellers, so our communication strategy is centered around original content that celebrates our products in the most Houseplant way. We have a constant cadence of products coming down the line and we've surrounded each one with a unique campaign that will live on social and our website. Seth and Evan are highly involved in our content strategy and will amplify our reach to a wider audience base.”

