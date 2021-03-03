Canopy Growth Untaps Quatreau CBD Water In U.S.

March 3, 2021 2 min read

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) has launched its CBD-infused sparkling water, dubbed Quatreau, in the U.S.

The Smith Falls, Ontario-based company opted to join its industry peers and establish itself within the fast-evolving market of cannabis beverages.

Following the launch of its first line of mixed distilled cannabis beverage products in early 2020, Canopy introduced the Quatreau beverage line in Canada in November.

Quatreau sparkling water comes in four flavors, including blends of Cucumber and Mint, Passionfruit and Guava, Ginger and Lime, and Blueberry and Acai.

Each beverage contains 20 milligrams of hemp-based CBD and has no sugar.

“Quatreau is currently the bestselling CBD-infused ready-to-drink beverage in Canada, and we believe it will resonate with U.S. consumers as an alternative to sugary, caffeinated, and artificially flavored options,” Canopy Growth President and CEO Rade Kovacevic noted.

"Beverages are fueling growth in the CBD category, particularly as consumers seek to cope with everyday stressors without sabotaging their energy and productivity,” Kovacevic continued.

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein recently told Benzinga that the name Quatreau, which means "four waters," represents the different effects of each variant of the product.

The idea behind the brand was "to be our first foray into mood modulation," Klein said, so that consumers can pick the "can color based upon the wave you wanted to ride."