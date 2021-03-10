Smoking More Weed Gets You Higher, but Here's the Downside

March 10, 2021 3 min read

Logic says that the more weed you smoke, the higher you’ll get and the longer you’ll be able to keep the high. This is true up to a point. When it comes to marijuana, everybody has a personal level of tolerance. And once you get to a certain point, the THC will make you feel drowsy, sedated and very uncomfortable.

Consuming too much marijuana is never a good feeling, producing highs that are paranoid and that last for hours. According to research, THC levels in your blood peak about eight minutes after consuming. If you continue to consume, you’ll get higher, but things are likely to get very messy, resulting in a crash nap if you keep pushing. You can liken it to the moment when you’re tipsy and having fun, but when you continue to drink, you may very well black out drunk.

High THC levels is also correlated with higher levels of anxiety and paranoia, which will make the whole experience more uncomfortable and will facilitate symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

Consuming too much THC may also increase the intensity of your “marijuana hangover,” since THC gets stored in your body’s fat cells, appearing over time depending on how much THC you ingested. This can make you feel groggy and tired for hours or days after consumption.

While consuming too much marijuana is rarely associated with dangerous side effects, bad highs are never fun, no matter how seasoned you are. While smoking more weed will get you higher for what feels like a really long time, this is almost never a good thing, especially when eating edibles. One moment, you may feel no effects, and the next you may be having a panic attack. Don’t do it. (See: Why You Need To Be Careful Using Edibles The First Time.)

If you’re new to marijuana, the best way to figure out a dosage that works for you is to experiment to find out how your body reacts, starting off slow and increasing the amount of THC until you reach a comfortable high. And if you go overboard and start to panic, just remember that nobody has ever died from a marijuana overdose.