Psychedelics

How LSD Helped Me Stop Hating the World and Start Loving Myself

Yarelix Estrada's first trip with LSD turned into an adventure that taught her lessons she had never experienced in life before.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How LSD Helped Me Stop Hating the World and Start Loving Myself
Image credit: Jasmin Merdan | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lucid News

When I got home I got a mirror and I looked at myself. It was the first time I looked at myself and didn’t see a loathing self-critic. I saw someone with loving eyes, and a self acceptance that I hadn’t known before.” 

In this episode of Adventures of the Psyche we are joined by Yarelix Estrada, whose first trip with LSD turned into an adventure that taught her how to stop hating the world and start loving herself.

Yarelix is a first-generation Central American, drug policy and harm reduction researcher, community outreach worker for overdose prevention and psychedelic community organizer. She is currently working as a City Research Scientist with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene conducting community-based substance use harm reduction outreach and research.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Psychedelics

Kambo: Is Burning Frog Venom into Your Skin a Wonder Cleanse or Risky Procedure?

Psychedelics

What You Should Know about Microdosing for Anxiety

Psychedelics

Cybin to Develop Psychedelic Therapies Using Brain Imaging