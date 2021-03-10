Cannabusiness

Last minute: Congress endorses the legalization of marijuana in Mexico

With the new law, people will be able to have up to 28 grams.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Last minute: Congress endorses the legalization of marijuana in Mexico
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday in general the law that regulates marijuana for recreational use in Mexico.

With 316 votes in favor, 129 against and 23 abstentions, the new law decriminalizes marijuana in Mexico for recreational, scientific, medical and industrial uses.

This is one of the last steps in the legalization process, as it must return to the Senate for review and final approval.

In November, the Senate approved the legalization of the plant. However, the San Lázaro postponed the discussion of the controversial law, arguing that it needed more time to analyze it.

The general law for the regulation of cannabis , proposed by Morena, states that only people over 18 years of age may grow, carry and consume marijuana, THC and CBD .
Likewise, up to 28 grams of possession would be allowed.

In a moment more information ...

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Cannabusiness

The cannabis industry, a market outlook for the next 10 years

Cannabusiness

Cannabis Company Stocks Hit Records Driven By Reddit and Biden

Cannabusiness

Mexico publishes regulations for the production and medicinal use of cannabis