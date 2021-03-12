Why Chris Webber Is Playing Sixth Man for Minority-Run Cannabis Businesses
The former NBA star talks about his $100 million fund, the role of cannabis in his life, and what that infamous time out taught him.
Chris Webber, is five-time NBA All-Star, an entrepreneur, and Founder of Webber Wellness. He recently announced a partnership with JW Asset Management, to launch a $100 million private equity cannabis fund that will invest in companies led by entrepreneurs of color pursuing careers in the cannabis sector.
On this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast, he talks about why he wants to right the wrongs of social inequality, what cannabis has meant in his life, and calling that fateful timeout in the 1993 National Championship game.