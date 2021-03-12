Podcast

Why Chris Webber Is Playing Sixth Man for Minority-Run Cannabis Businesses

The former NBA star talks about his $100 million fund, the role of cannabis in his life, and what that infamous time out taught him.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Chris Webber Is Playing Sixth Man for Minority-Run Cannabis Businesses
Image credit: Ezra Shaw | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
home
1 min read

Chris Webber, is five-time NBA All-Star, an entrepreneur, and Founder of Webber Wellness. He recently announced a partnership with JW Asset Management, to launch a $100 million private equity cannabis fund that will invest in companies led by entrepreneurs of color pursuing careers in the cannabis sector.

On this week's Green Entrepreneur Podcast, he talks about why he wants to right the wrongs of social inequality, what cannabis has meant in his life, and calling that fateful timeout in the 1993 National Championship game.

 

 

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Podcast

These Are The Things You Can Do To Be More Hireable

Podcast

Got Cannabis Questions? Leaf411 Has (Free) Answers

Podcast

Pot Industry Predictions for 2021