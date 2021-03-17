Meet the Most Elegant Storage System for Your Cannabis

March 17, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a litany of stress-relief solutions. From exercise to cannabis, there are many ways to cope with such a stressful lifestyle. But when it comes to cannabis, it's not much of a relief when your herb has dried out and gone skunky. That's why the Stori™ Cannabis Storage System can be worth your time.

Stori is a smart cannabis storage system that offers a safe, functional, attractive place to store your cannabis products, no matter how you indulge. It's earned #2 Product of the Day, #2 Product of the Week, and #5 Product of the Month on Product Hunt and is aiming to fight the cannabis stigma worldwide. You store your wine or tea set proudly – Stori wants you to do the same with your cannabis.

The Stori system comes with a case full of six pods and six tubes with room for accessories like rolling papers, lighters, and vapes. The pods can store up to seven grams of cannabis while the tubes are perfect for keeping pre-rolls secure while you're on the go. The cases are child-resistant and food-safe with airtight lids that prevent smells and keep your cannabis fresh.

It even comes with a companion app. With the Stori App, you can find details about the products you've purchased, see regional offers from retailers, explore product recommendations based on your history, and keep all of your strains organized.

Keep track of your cannabis a smarter way. Normally $220, the Stori™ Cannabis Storage System is 25 percent off at just $164.95 today.

Prices subject to change.