What Are Delta-8 THC Gummies?

March 23, 2021 3 min read

Delta-8 THC is taking the country by storm. The often-overlooked cannabinoid is extracted from the hemp plant. While it has similar effects to Delta 9, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, Delta-8 THC is not federally illegal.

This has enabled a green rush of companies to release hemp products containing Delta-8 THC in states that have otherwise outlawed cannabis. The Delta-8 offerings come in many factors, but a recent google trends search indicated that the search terms "Delta-8 gummies" are a particularly hot item.

Green Entrepreneur spoke to Kayla Croft, co-founder of Goodekind, a woman and minority-owned hemp social enterprise focused on minor cannabinoids.

Why did you start your company?

I started the company with my brother-in-law Flip in 2018, when we were both striving to figure out how to make a living while doing something we loved that could make a difference in the world. We shared a love for cannabis and a close friendship, and the dream of a cannabis company that supports minorities and human rights grew from there. While we originally wanted to start a THC company, we pivoted to CBD because the barrier to entry into the THC market was too high. Once we discovered the possibility of other cannabinoids, we expanded our product offerings to include CBG and Delta 8 THC products in addition to the standard CBD products that we offer.

How is Goodekind different than other similar companies in the Delta-8 THC space?

We source only quality, organic ingredients from women and BIPOC manufacturers. Plus, Goodekind’s support of non-profit organizations helps consumers make charitable purchases. Goodekind’s gummies are organic, vegan, non-GMO, and all-natural, while other companies on the market have unnatural ingredients and are not vegan.

How is Delta-8 THC different than Delta 9?

Delta 8 THC only differs from Delta 9 THC slightly. Delta 8 has a double bond on the 8th carbon chain instead of the 9th carbon chain in Delta 9 THC. The effects are also similar, with Delta 8 having about 60 percent the potency of Delta 9 THC when smoked or vaped.

Can it get you high?

The short answer is yes. Customers report a euphoric feeling that is similar to being high.

Why are gummies a new twist on Delta-8 THC?

When ingested, the body metabolizes Delta- 8 and Delta 9 in the same fashion— by turning it into 11-hydroxy-THC. Thus, the potency of a Delta 8 edible is similar to a Delta 9 edible. Delta 8 gummies are an easy (and fun) way to consume THC discreetly and legally.

Why does the vape ban increase the need for your product?

The vape mail ban is one of the main reasons why Goodekind brought their organic gummies to market. They needed to pivot since Delta-8 vapes were their number one seller online. Without access to vapes, Goodekind believes that Delta-8 consumers are going to be consuming more edibles, like gummies. Just because vapes are banned does not mean that the desire for Delta 8 is going to go away!