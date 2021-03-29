Is There a Market for Delta-8 Hemp Flower?

March 29, 2021 3 min read

Many CBD products are available today, but not many people know about Delta-8. In this article, we’ll explore Delta 8 hemp flower as well as market size, and future forecasts for the compound.

What are Delta-8 Flowers and Do They Exist?

Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol is a psychoactive compound of specific molecules that are found in the cannabis plant. Delta-8 is usually found in Delta-9 (the psychoactive compound of molecules we all know, THC). Delta-8 has a slightly different “high” effect than Delta-9 THC.

It is usually used as a synthetic compound from the hemp plant. It has analgesic, orexigenic, and even neuroprotective characteristics. The effect that D8 gives is somewhat smaller than the impact of Delta-9 THC. It is mostly used to reduce the potential feeling of nausea and vomiting after chemotherapy in patients who have cancer.

D8 flower is not available to find on the market. Just like a CBD flower has to have even the slightest bit of THC in it, it’s almost the same as Delta-8. You cannot find marijuana or a hemp flower with only Delta-8 THC in it. We can find D8 in marijuana and hemp, but it can only be synthesized from the extracted CBD.

Delta-8 Market Size

Since the market of our regular THC and CBD flowers is expanding quickly, some of the manufacturers were struggling to put the right price for their product on the market. Thus they had to invent something “new” to raise profits. It is not that easy to extract D8, and that’s why not many companies can do it.

We cannot know the actual D8 market size, as the manufacturers are still struggling with the licensing and the government because of its uncertain legal status. Nonetheless, it has the potential to grow and expand throughout the U.S. market.

Forecasts for the Market

The forecasts for the D8 flowers and D8 products are looking very good. As the market is getting to know many different hemp plant derivatives, consumers are increasingly interested in new formulations and cannabinoids. About 85 percent of the hemp grown around the U.S. is used to produce CBD. Nevertheless, by the year 2025, Delta-8 products may triple in the market, so we will have the opportunity to choose from many different products of this type of derivative.

Delta-8 has a slightly different effect on our nervous system, eliminating almost all the undesirable effects of Delta-9 THC. You can find delta-8 in many different forms like gummies, vape juice, or tinctures that you can sprinkle on top of your CBD flower for an enhanced effect.