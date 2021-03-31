Other Countries Should Copy Thailand's New Cannabis Cultivation Model

March 31, 2021 2 min read

Cultivating cannabis is one of the most fun, rewarding, and fulfilling activities that a person can participate in and Thailand is the model we should emulate. In the case of medical cannabis, it can also be a cost-effective way to ensure safe access to a proven medicine.

The cannabis plant has been found by numerous studies to be effective at treating a number of different ailments, from small nagging issues to very serious conditions. Fortunately, more jurisdictions across the globe are allowing the cannabis plant to be cultivated legally by individuals, either for medical purposes or in the case of Uruguay and Canada, for adult-use purposes as well.

Thailand, which is relatively new to the legal medical cannabis stage, recently put in place one of the best medical cannabis cultivation models on Earth.

Home Cultivation in Thailand

Thailand was the first country in its region to reform its laws to allow for legal cultivation, distribution, and use of medical cannabis. The country in Southeastern Asia now also holds the distinction of being one of first nations in the region to allow for legal medical cannabis home cultivation. Sri Lanka also permits home cultivation.

According to a recent announcement by Thailand’s health minister Thai households can now legally cultivate up to six cannabis plants. Households can supply their harvests to public hospitals and government facilities, or use them for their own purposes in some instances under the new law.

Tight Regulations

Before people start thinking that it’s a free-for-all in Thailand they need to realize that the new law in Thailand is still restrictive. For starters, adult-use cannabis is still prohibited in Thailand. That goes for use, distribution, and cultivation. Penalties are still in place for households that exceed the cultivation limit and/or try to work around the new law’s framework.

With that being said, what is going on in Thailand is remarkable in many ways, and will hopefully be mimicked by other countries, both in the region and beyond.