A Good Day: Ice Cube Launches His Own Cannabis Line

The rap legend drops Fryday Kush with attitude.
A Good Day: Ice Cube Launches His Own Cannabis Line
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

O’Shea Jackson, better known as Ice Cube, has set his sights on a ‘higher’ plane.

According to an Instagram post, the rapper and movie executive has partnered with cannabis company Caviar Gold to create his very own strain of marijuana called Fryday Kush.

 

On the Cavalier Gold website, it states that Fryday Kush is “from the man that needs no introduction, these infused cones, and high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube.”

The Fryday moniker is in reference to his Friday movie which originally featured Cube, Chris Tucker, John “Tiny” Lister Jr., John Weatherspoon, and Nia Long.

Presently, the cannabis product can be purchased in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

 

 

 

 

 

 

