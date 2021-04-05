What You Need to Know About Delta-10 THC

April 5, 2021 5 min read

Sure, you’ve heard of other cannabinoids and compounds that are quickly gaining popularity these days. But what about Delta-10 THC?

The spotlight isn’t on just THC and CBD anymore, folks. There’s so much more to the world of cannabis than these two primary compounds. But today we’re going to talk about Delta-10 THC, and why we think it could be the future of cannabis.

What is Delta-10 THC?

Delta-10 THC is the molecular sibling of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. However, it’s not a naturally occurring compound in cannabis. Unlike its other siblings, it appears in such minute amounts that consciously extracting it from hemp or cannabis strains would take you a serious amount of time and effort. In many cases, Delta-10 can be so elusive that it’s not uncommon for scientists and laboratories to still mistake it for other compounds when they check for it using High Performance Liquid Chromatography, which is the standard for compound testing, explains Extraction Magazine.

How was Delta-10 THC discovered?

Delta-10 THC was actually discovered accidentally by a cannabis company in California called Fusion Farms. They bought some outdoor cannabis for the production of concentrates. However, there was an onslaught of wildfires in California, and unbeknownst to them at the time, they purchased cannabis biomass that was already contaminated with fire retardant.

They extracted the biomass, then distilled the extract, after which they found some strange crystals in the distillate. This finding surprised them because the crystals didn’t look like anything they encountered before. They ran an analysis which said the crystals were CBC, though the analysis wasn’t an exact match. So they asked the help of a licensed testing lab to compare data with all known cannabinoids and they still didn’t find a match. They weren’t able to find a conclusion for the next few months.

Apparently, Delta-10 THC was formed because of the presence of fire retardant. But no need to worry about consuming these toxins; these days, laboratories can already produce Delta-10 using clean and green techniques. For example, some even use food-grade additives to make Delta-10 THC out of Delta-9 THC.

How does Delta-10 THC affect the body?

Since Delta-10 THC is a specific form of THC, which is responsible for the high you get from cannabis, you can expect that consuming this variant of THC will give you some psychoactive high. But an animal study revealed that the Delta-10 high is not as strong as Delta-9 THC. As of now, there’s very limited data on how it affects the body.

This is what we know so far

David Reckles of Private Label Hemp Lab told ACS Laboratory that Delta-10 can get you high, but not the same high you can expect from Delta-8 or Delta-9. Out of these delta compounds, Delta-9 has the most potent effect on how we perceive pleasure, think, coordinate, and even remember, but Delta-8 is lower in potency, with users reporting mild appetite stimulation as well as relaxation.

Delta-10 is similar to Delta-8 in the sense that it’s very mild though the impact of the two are very different. “I would compare Delta-10 to a sativa in terms of its effects, while Delta 8 is more of an indica,” says David. He says that his clients use Delta-8 to assist with sleep problems, while Delta-10 enhances creativity, energy, and alertness. “Delta-10 is uplifting and perfect for daytime use,” he adds.

“I think Delta-10 is going to be insanely popular because it offers euphoria and increased focus, without the paranoia and anxiety some users report from Delta-9.”

Will Delta-10 THC show up in a drug test?

The answer is yes, it will, because it still can’t be differentiated from other delta cannabinoids in drug tests so if you’re trying to stay clean for an upcoming one, it’s best that you stay away from delta 10 products until you’re in the clear.

Additionally, very little is known so far about how delta 10 THC works with the endocannabinoid system. But the theory is that it would interact similarly to delta 8 and delta 9, which would mean that it can bind with the CB1 and CB2 receptors. The presence of delta 10 THC can also promote the entourage effect when you consume it with other compounds such as cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes.

If you are suffering from any kind of health condition, it’s always best to consult with your doctor or physician first before using delta 10 THC cannabis products. Only use it if you’re above 21 years of age and keep in mind that it shouldn’t be used if you suffer from high blood pressure.

Is Delta-10 THC legal?

Just like cannabis, there’s some gray area but for as long as cannabis is legal in an area then delta 10 THC derived from cannabis is legal. However, it’s still illegal on the federal level when extracted from cannabis. But if delta 10 THC is extracted from hemp and contains under 0.3 percent THC, then it’s legal.

Since delta 10 THC occurs in very small quantities for now, researchers are continuing work on finding out how to extract it in larger amounts.

How can I take Delta-10 THC?

Delta 10 THC is most popularly consumed as a distillate but as its usage becomes more widespread, we can expect there to be many other forms of consuming it later on. We can soon expect more Delta 10 THC in the form of vapes, sublingual oils, and edibles.