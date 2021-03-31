New York Just Legalized Recreational Marijuana Use

March 31, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed the law on Wednesday that authorizes the recreational use of marijuana for adults over 21 years of age, according to CNBC.

#BREAKING : I just signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis.



The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal.



This is a historic day.



I thank the Leader and Speaker and the tireless advocacy of so many. - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2021

The Empire State now becomes the 15th to officially legalize marijuana. New Yorkers who are 21 and older will be able to legally buy cannabis, carry up to 85 grams, and grow up to 6 plants at home.

Cuomo's office said in a statement that New York is expected to collect about $350 million in taxes a year for the legal consumption of the plant, as well as the generation of between 30,000 and 60,000 jobs.