Cannabusiness

New York Just Legalized Recreational Marijuana Use

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the bill for recreational use by adults 21 and older.
Next Article
New York Just Legalized Recreational Marijuana Use
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed the law on Wednesday that authorizes the recreational use of marijuana for adults over 21 years of age, according to CNBC.

The Empire State now becomes the 15th to officially legalize marijuana. New Yorkers who are 21 and older will be able to legally buy cannabis, carry up to 85 grams, and grow up to 6 plants at home.

Cuomo's office said in a statement that New York is expected to collect about $350 million in taxes a year for the legal consumption of the plant, as well as the generation of between 30,000 and 60,000 jobs.

More from Green Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Cannabusiness

Cannabis Industry in Mexico: This is what taxes would be like and their effects on the market

Cannabusiness

Last minute: Congress endorses the legalization of marijuana in Mexico

Cannabusiness

The cannabis industry, a market outlook for the next 10 years