System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian Opens Up About Weed

The legendary bassist has a popular cannabis brand 22Red that's no sold in California, Nevada, and Arizona.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

 

Shavo Odadjian is the bassist for the legendary metal band System of a Down. He is also a cannabis advocate and founder of the cannabis lifestyle brand 22Red, which focuses on cannabis, fashion, music, and wellness. The company started in California, but 22Red is now sold in Nevada and Arizona as well. On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, Shavo talks about the first time he smoked cannabis as a teenager at a Metalica concert, the significance of the number 22 in his life, why the band decided to record their first song in 15 years, and the origin of his trademark beard.

 

