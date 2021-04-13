CBD Helps with Anxiety, Says New Study

April 13, 2021 6 min read

In 2017, anxiety disorders affected 3.8 percent of the worldwide population. CBD is being used to combat this growing problem.

A mental disorder affects one out of ten people. Out of the different disorders, anxiety is the most prevalent, surpassing depression. Many individuals are beginning to use CBD (Cannabidiol) products to alleviate their mental illnesses instead of traditional prescription medication.

Is CBD Effective Against Mental Illnesses?

CBD has been shown in research to help treat medical conditions like multiple sclerosis, chemotherapy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, epilepsy, sleep problems, and anxiety. CBD products, such as CBD agents, patches, and topical drugs, have become more available as a result. You can buy CBD oil with a wide range of products. Some of them don’t have to be taken orally but instead applied to the body in the form of oil, patches, or creams.

CBD products have become essential products for the treatment of social anxiety and anxiety disorders. Even the FDA approved the use of CBD to treat epilepsy. A recent clinical trial showed that CBD could effectively reduce anxiety.

According to a study published in The Permanente Journal, 79 percent of participants experienced less anxiety when treated with CBD. As a result of these preliminary findings, mental health experts are considering CBD for anti-anxiety purposes.

Although it is not yet fully understood how CBD treats anxiety disorders, it has not stopped millions of people who need to relieve symptoms from using it. According to the 2019 Gallup poll, 14% of Americans use CBD.

In another survey, 37 percent of CBD users said they used it for anxiety disorders and reported that it was very effective. It is clearly evident that CBD reduces stress, for many Americans suffering from social symptoms of anxiety, by its natural interaction with the nervous system.

How CBD Supports Mental Health

While more research is required to ascertain the potential impacts and benefits of CBD, it is said to be beneficial in various circumstances and for some severe diseases as mentioned above.

Anxiety and Depression

Anxiety is a widespread issue that affects many individuals. Every year, nearly 19.1 percent of American adults suffer from anxiety disorders. CBD has been shown in several studies to help alleviate its symptoms. One study investigated the possible neurological substrates for CBD’s ability to relieve the symptoms of clinical depression.

According to a poll held in 2017, 41 percent of cannabis users moved from anti-anxiety medications, and 40 percent of them demonstrated that CBD is more effective in treating health issues like anxiety.

Most people with anxiety disorders cannot find the proper treatment because treatment is expensive in the United States. Low-cost treatments like cognitive behavioral therapy cost about $100-$120 or more per hour.

Middle-class citizens with anxiety disorders and minimum wages may struggle to cover appointment fees. More importantly, not all medical insurance companies provide coverage for specific drugs, making it more difficult for people with anxiety disorders to manage their symptoms.

Therefore, many people with anxiety disorders would instead refuse medication and cognitive therapy and turn to CBD to manage and treat their anxiety disorders.

However, CBD was previously considered unsafe by health regulatory agencies because its psychoactive cannabis counterpart, THC, is a compound that makes people feel “high.” Luckily, thorough research has disproved previous misconceptions about CBD, demonstrating that it can be used to treat patients safely.

As a result, CBD-based medications are now being used to treat a wide range of illnesses in many countries. Compared with traditional treatment methods, this makes CBD as a treatment option highly versatile and inexpensive. You can also obtain a medical cannabis license to purchase CBD products from authorized licensed sellers.

Epilepsy

CBD seems to have many advantages for neurological disorders, including the reduction of epileptic seizures – both the intensity and frequency. Some of these disorders, such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, may be resistant to traditional antiepileptic medications. In recent years, CBD therapy, which effectively alleviates epileptic seizures, has gone viral on social media.

Depression

As per the National Institute of Mental Health, depression is among the most prevalent mental illnesses in the United States, resulting in an estimated 17.3 million Americans each year. It has grown significantly in recent years.

Research has been conducted on the potential antidepressant effects of CBD. Some antidepressants operate by interacting with the brain’s serotonin receptors. Low serotonin levels may play a role in the initiation of anxiety. CBD has been shown in animal models to impact these receptors, resulting in antidepressant benefits.

More Research Required

However, it should be noted that more research is required to determine the long-term impacts of CBD on mental health. There have been no long-term symptoms discovered so far, but this does not mean that there won’t be any in the future.

Although most people do not experience severe side effects from using CBD, some people are sensitive to it and experience fatigue or diarrhea after using it. Some people experience side effects due to CBD products that do not contain the claimed CBD levels.

Self-medicating with CBD or other supplements can cause treatment delays, which can make your symptoms worse. CBD may also exacerbate particular symptoms like anxiety, insomnia, and psychosis.

Although CBD is very popular, you still need to understand how it works. Take this into consideration when considering it to reduce depression or any other mental disorder.

Realize that CBD cannot replace antidepressants or antipsychotics. If you are taking prescription drugs, please continue to take them until your healthcare provider tells you otherwise.

Even if you are assured of the efficacy of CBD, we still recommend that you consult your healthcare provider before using CBD products, as it may interact with medications you are already taking.

Conclusion

If you are experiencing a mental health condition, you can see a psychiatrist or a mental health expert about CBD.

If you want to include more CBD in your traditional therapies, consult with a healthcare provider who will help you track your symptoms. Based on your symptoms and the drugs you are taking, your doctor may suggest products and dosages suitable for you. Beware of any potential adverse side effects, and always consult your doctor before stopping taking CBD.