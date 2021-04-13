6 Reasons Why Cannabis Is So Popular Right Now

April 13, 2021 4 min read

Many countries around the world have made using cannabis for medical purposes completely legal, and some also legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes. Due to high demand, a highly competitive market has developed. So, what is all the hype about?

It Can be Used to Treat Chronic Pain

Did you know most people who use medical marijuana on a regular basis do it because of chronic pain? First of all, it can provide them with the pain relief they need to get through the day. Second of all, it can be an effective and safer alternative to prescription medications. It is worth mentioning that chronic pain is a relatively common issue.

When it comes to the United States, close to 21 percent of the population is forced to deal with it on a daily basis. Many of them opt for using strong pain relievers, such as oxycodone. While oxycodone and other opioids are really effective, they come at a price. They are extremely addictive and appear to be the cause of the majority of drug overdose deaths.

It Can Help Control Seizures

Three years ago, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of medication that contains cannabidiol to treat rare types of epilepsy, which might seem quite surprising. However, once you take a look at the characteristics of the types of epilepsy that that medication is meant to treat it’s easier to understand why cannabidiol is an effective treatment.

First of all, they are fairly difficult to control with other types of medication. Second of all, they cause potentially lethal seizures. Consequently, researchers interested in finding a way to treat even the rarest types of epilepsy are always keen on looking for alternative treatment methods, and cannabidiol appears to have great potential. They observed a 39 percent reduction in seizure occurrence in the patients that used the aforementioned medication!

It May Help With Side-Effects of Chemotherapy

If either you or your loved one is going through chemotherapy, medical cannabis might provide excellent help. Why is that the case? As you probably know, chemotherapy can cause patients to experience nausea, loss of appetite, and vomiting.

Fortunately, medical marijuana can help relieve such symptoms quickly and effectively so that you can go through chemotherapy without suffering from too many side effects.

It May Improve Mental Health

Did you know that marijuana can be used to treat some symptoms of certain mental illnesses? Studies have found that it can effectively help people who are suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. It does that by relieving the symptoms, including having problems with sleeping and feeling emotionally numb.

That being said, keep in mind that treating such mental health conditions with marijuana and nothing else is not the best way to go about it. You should consider combining using marijuana with therapy and professional medical guidance. It is also worth mentioning that cannabis is not an appropriate treatment method for quite a few other mental health conditions, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Due to the fact that one of the side-effects of marijuana can be paranoid thinking, using it may actually make the symptoms of both of these disorders much worse.

It Might Help Reduce Inflammation

Evidence suggests that CBD, which is present in marijuana, can help reduce inflammation. Consequently, if you are suffering from inflammatory conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome and rheumatoid arthritis, you should definitely consider products that contain CBD.

If you have been diagnosed with arthritis, you can purchase topical CBD gels, creams, and massage oils, as they have been observed to reduce joint swelling and pain. When it comes to inflammatory conditions related to the gut, consuming gummies and oral oils appears to be a viable option.

Marijuana Use Does Have its Benefits

It can help control seizures, reduce inflammation, and treat chronic pain, among other things. Taking this into consideration, it should come as no surprise that many people push for legalizing the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.

However, keep in mind that it does not mean that marijuana is the key to dealing with the symptoms of all the medical conditions that you can think of. After all, it may have side-effects, such as drowsiness and paranoid thinking, among other things. As long as you use it responsibly and know what to expect, cannabis can be a helpful tool in your wellness arsenal.