Lil Wayne to Throw 420 Parties at LA Coliseum for "Years to Come"

The rapper's GKUA brand inks deal to host performances and parties.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
Diminutive rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Lil Wayne made a big announcement today.

His cannabis brand GKUA has signed an exclusive agreement with the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for all their 4/20 events, for "years to come," according to a press release. What does this mean? GKUA will host experiential and interactive parties, performances, and additional festivities for both in-person and streaming audiences. No word yet on whether weed will be sold at these events. 

Debut event

The weed celebration will kick off on August 13, 2021, at The Torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, featuring Weezy himself, Young Money, and friends. This is the same historic stadium that played host to two Summer Olympics, appearances by six U.S. presidents, and concerts by music icons such as The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 20 (naturally) at Ticketmaster.com.  

“GKUA is about feeling inspired,” said Lil Wayne. “I’m looking forward to sharing that GKUA inspiration from the LA Coliseum. It is time to celebrate with friends.”

The event called UPROAR will include all-access environments and additional VIP areas and experiences, both in-person and virtual. From the VIP club area to the dance floor and backstage areas to the vendor tents and club-like spaces, this event will "offer attendees a chance to party with their favorite artists."

"We are creating an experience that will allow you to party with some of the greatest hip-hop artists of our times and all your best friends,” said GKUA Creative Director Baqi Kopelman. “Whether you are able to attend in-person and be part of the celebration or you are viewing the event at home, this will be an intimate party and show in a fully immersive environment that will provide direct interaction with the artists and the designed experiences at the venue.”

 

Multi-year Agreement

Coinciding with this event, GKUA has signed a multi-year agreement to host in-person and worldwide streaming events at The Torch at LA Memorial Coliseum every April 20 aka 4/20 beginning 2022. 

“UPROAR at The Torch will be truly experiential; it will be like going to the world’s largest nightclub, where you dance and party with your friends, not sit in a seat. And this is just the beginning of GKUA parties across America,” said GKUA Co-founder and President Beau Golob.

Don't live in the LA area? No worries. GKUA and Young Money fans who are unable to attend the party in person will have a chance to experience the interactive festivities online. 

 

