Some Marijuana Facts You Had No Idea About

The cannabis world is varied and rich and can fill a gazillion jeopardies. You assume you know a lot about the fantastic pot, but you’re mistaken. It’s because there’s always something new and exciting waiting to be unveiled around the corner for you.

And why not? Cannabis is a drug, cure, and a booming business, which is all wrapped into one. There isn’t any plant that has attained so much recognition.

What are the things every consumer must be well-aware of?

The marijuana facts tell you what the plant is all about and some lesser-known historical things — you had no idea before. But, before knowing some weird facts, it becomes essential to know some marijuana advantages that show its power.

Yes, marijuana has several benefits for our body and mind. A few of the many benefits are:

It relieves chronic pain greatly.

Helps in nausea reduction.

It has a substance for battling cancer cells.

Deals with PTSD, stress, and anxiety.

Assists in the prevention of Alzheimer’s.

Prevents glaucoma.

Decreases Dravet’s syndrome.

Boosts appetite.

Reduces neuropathic pain.

With such excellent benefits, it is undoubtedly hard to ignore this magical plant. That’s the foremost reason why cannabis concentrates are popular among the masses and health professionals worldwide. Now that you’re waiting for some fantastic facts, let’s get going:

You can consume raw cannabis. Although it won’t make you high, all its medical benefits are known to retain. Studies show that natural cannabis acts as an anti-nausea agent.

Marijuana contains around 120 active cannabinoids, THC being the most famous and responsible for the popular signature high.

In contrast to the popular belief, there are many other ways of smoking cannabis. Yes, hand pipes, rolling papers, hookahs, tinctures, vaporization are a few of the many to name.

Did you know William Shakespeare, a celebrated English author, had a green thumb for weed? Research shows that there was a marijuana residue found in his garden. Well, the Bard seemed to be an early pot activist!

The consumption of cannabis forces cancer cells to freeze and prevents their spread. There is a need to learn about cannabis rescheduling already!

Cannabis and Beer are Cousins. Yes, beer hops come from the same flowering plants family as cannabis.

Cannabis seeds were initially used as a Chinese food source in 6000 B.C.

The first thing purchased and sold across the internet was a cannabis bag around 1971. Rumors have it that Stanford students purchased it from MIT students. (Although, experts imagine it the other way around, based on geography).

The bottom line

There are many more fascinating marijuana facts, but here’s a list of some astounding facts and cannabis health benefits. In the end, marijuana is an entirely fantastic plant species. It has been in the world for centuries, and discoveries make the plant even more desirable-all thanks to their benefits.

One of the best of supporting the cause is by spreading some awareness about it rather than stigmatizing it. This article is an attempt to do the same!