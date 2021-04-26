Can Medical Cannabis Help the Elderly?

April 26, 2021 4 min read

With clear evidence that cannabis can improve quality of life, more and more people are engaged in its medicinal purposes. Furthermore, states are taking into consideration the laws for the consumption of cannabis. This also explains why there is a high demand for medical marijuana autoflower seeds that leads to the supply of medical cannabis across America.

According to a CBS report, Americans over 55 frequently consume cannabis, many of them living in areas where weed is legal.

Benefits of Medical Cannabis

In other words, the use of cannabis among the elderly is on the rise. Medical researchers have found it to be safe compared to opioid drugs.

Common Diseases Of Elderly People Who Can Be Treated With Medical Cannabis

The cannabis plant contains over 100 cannabinoids, interacts with the ECS, thereby regulating pain, memory, etc. Recent surveys indicate that the number of medical prescriptions has decreased considerably following the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes in many US states.

Alzheimer’s Disease

About 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is expected to reach 14 million. Patients usually forget important dates, events, etc., and ask the same repeatedly.

Other symptoms are difficulty concentrating, hopping from stray objects, social anxiety, inability to problem solve, and confusion with time and place. Researchers have found that cannabis can help Alzheimer’s patients improve their relaxation, thereby promoting a way of life. The cannabinoids present in the plant are effective for symptoms such as depression and wasting. THC slows the advancement of beta-amyloids, thereby treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is common in older people. A recent NIH study report indicates that approximately one per cent of the elderly suffer from bothersome pain. At the same time, ¾ of them have pain in more than one place.

Cannabinoids in cannabis work by interacting with the ECS, a complex biological system responsible for various bodily functions. Cannabinoids themselves bind to the receptors present in them, thus reducing pain and impairing other functions. Medical studies have shown that CBD stimulates a neurotransmitter that reduces pain, swelling and hyperactivity.

Anxiety & Depression

Anxiety and depression are common mental disorders and can interfere with a patient’s ability to carry on daily tasks. As people get older, the chances of developing these disorders increase. The main reasons are that the elderly take medical prescriptions and have had more troubles, attachments, fear of death, etc. However, obsessive thoughts can cause attacks of anxiety, dizziness, etc.

Medical researchers have discovered that CBD is used to treat mental health problems such as panic attacks, PTSD, OSD and general anxiety. CBD works by inciting receptors in the brain, providing mood-boosting relaxation effects. Unlike prescription drugs, cannabis is less addictive and has no side effects.

Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are common in older people. About 80% of deaths in older people are from anorexia, which involves loss of desire to eat due to false beliefs about body image for other psychological reasons. A poor diet can lead to risks of heart, bone and other chronic conditions. Researchers have confirmed that diet patients have an impaired ECS, which can help them correct it.

Cannabinoids bind to receptors in the ECS, inciting appetite and making the brain appear like food as a reward. Antidepressants and antipsychotics can also help, but they can cause several side effects, making symptoms worse. However, cannabis can be used as a safe and effective option for prescription drugs.

Cancer

Cannabis can help manage the side effects of chemotherapy, drug therapy to treat cancer. Here is how cannabis can help.

Pain: Cannabis reduces cancer-related pain by binding to receptors in the brain and other regions. In addition, they can help relieve inflammation which leads to pain.

Cannabis Drugs like Nabilone and dronabinol effectively treat nausea and vomiting, the symptoms of which are difficult to control with a pill. Appetite: Cannabis stimulates appetite by interacting with the system.

Legalization Of Cannabis In The United States

Cannabis legalized states have dispensaries to help patients purchase weed products. To legally access medical cannabis, you must consult a doctor and obtain proper documents. In most cases, people tend to buy grandaddy purple feminized marijuana seeds and grow them at home for a convenient supply of cannabis.

Conclusion

In conclusion, cannabis is an effective natural medicine to treat various conditions. It can help the elderly to fight anxiety, depression, eating disorders, etc. To completely relieve your symptoms, make sure you buy the right ones with optimal levels of CBD and THC.