cannabis industry

Rhode Island Lottery for New Medical Marijuana Stores in Limbo

Under the proposal, Rhode Island's existing medical marijuana companies might get a head start.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily

Rhode Island marijuana authorities are without a company to run a lottery to award six new medical marijuana dispensary licenses. The state put out a call in February for bids to develop the process but received no takers.

RELATED: How Much Are States Making In Marijuana Tax Revenue?

Brian Hodge, a spokesman for the Department of Business Regulation, told the Providence Journal the state is “exploring alternative options” and still expects to conduct a lottery “later this spring.”

The lottery was originally scheduled for around May 14 if the state received an acceptable bid from a company to oversee the process. Rhode Island currently has three medical cannabis dispensaries in operation.

RELATED: Will COVID-19 Spark The Rise Of Marijuana Home Grows?

The plan developed under former Gov. Gina Raimondo is to expand the number of dispensaries to nine; last year, 45 applications were submitted for the six licenses up for grabs in the lottery. Meanwhile, new Gov. Dan McKee, who is keen on legalizing adult-use cannabis, proposed a program in which 25 retail licenses would be issued for a market that would launch in April 2022.

Under the proposal, Rhode Island’s existing MMJ companies might get a head start.

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

cannabis industry

Uber May Deliver Marijuana Once It Becomes Federally Legal, Says CEO

cannabis industry

3 Innovations to Watch In Cannabis Extraction

cannabis industry

Women In Cannabis Tech Are Making Strides, But Not Enough