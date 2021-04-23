How a Message from Ayahuasca Kept Me from Falling Into the Abyss

April 23, 2021 1 min read

It was so hard. I don’t know what I would have done. I would have completely fallen apart and completely lost myself in the abyss of darkness if I hadn’t received this message from the medicine to trust, let go, surrender.”

In this episode of Adventures of the Psyche, we are joined by Laura Dawn whose home and life were nearly devastated by a volcano. If it hadn’t been for a message she received in an ayahuasca ceremony that helped her surrender to the chaos, she might not have emerged thriving on the other side.

Laura Dawn is a Psychedelic advocate, author and international speaker who’s been leading transformational retreats for 10 years. She is currently pursuing a Masters in Science, in the Creativity Studies and Change Leadership program at SUNY, and is focusing on studying the intersection and overlap between psychedelics and creative problem solving.

Join filmmaker and host Mareesa Stertz for a brief visit into other realms where guests share personal stories of illumination, healing, and transformation through their use of psychedelics.