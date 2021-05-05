Psychedelics

This Is What Mushrooms Taught Me

Chris Gunlock shares how closing his heart brought on a chronic illness, and how powerful psychedelics helped guide a path towards recovery.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lucid News

Maybe my body broke down because I emotionally cut myself off as a kid, and perpetuated that into adulthood. I spent a lot of time in isolation, pushing the world away. I saw that if I ever wanted to get out of this cycle, I would have to open that connection back up.”

In this episode of Adventures of the Psyche, we are joined by Chris Gunlock who shares how closing his heart brought on a chronic illness, and how the mycelial wisdom of mushrooms guided him towards living in connection.

RELATED: How a Message from Ayahuasca Kept Me from Falling Into the Abyss

Christopher is an educator and integration coach, specializing in psychedelic integration and chronic metabolic illness through his platform Open Mind Integration. He’s also the executive director of the Psychedelic Society of Minnesota where he’s working to help build community around psychedelics.

Join filmmaker and host Mareesa Stertz for a brief visit into other realms where guests share personal stories of illumination, healing, and transformation through their use of psychedelics. See more Adventure of the Psyche episodes here.

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Psychedelics

What Witches Can Teach Us About Plant Medicine

Psychedelics

Native Tribes Should Have More Say in the Psychedelic Movement

Psychedelics

How a Message from Ayahuasca Kept Me from Falling Into the Abyss