This Is What Mushrooms Taught Me

Maybe my body broke down because I emotionally cut myself off as a kid, and perpetuated that into adulthood. I spent a lot of time in isolation, pushing the world away. I saw that if I ever wanted to get out of this cycle, I would have to open that connection back up.”

In this episode of Adventures of the Psyche, we are joined by Chris Gunlock who shares how closing his heart brought on a chronic illness, and how the mycelial wisdom of mushrooms guided him towards living in connection.

Christopher is an educator and integration coach, specializing in psychedelic integration and chronic metabolic illness through his platform Open Mind Integration. He’s also the executive director of the Psychedelic Society of Minnesota where he’s working to help build community around psychedelics.

Join filmmaker and host Mareesa Stertz for a brief visit into other realms where guests share personal stories of illumination, healing, and transformation through their use of psychedelics. See more Adventure of the Psyche episodes here.