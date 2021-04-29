These 2 Marijuana Stocks Are Ready To Keep Climbing As The Sector Continues To Recover

April 29, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your May Watchlist

With marijuana stocks starting to pick up more momentum is now the time to take some profits. As more cannabis stocks start to push back up in the market shareholders will be looking to make a return. Over the last 2 months or so the cannabis sector was facing a massive downtrend in trading. This was a double-edged sword for the cannabis industry. On one hand, you have cannabis stocks dropping in price which for some shareholders is a loss. However, with a drop in trading, it presented an opportunity for new and old investors to find marijuana stocks to buy at cheaper prices.

So with cannabis stocks reaching higher market levels buying those pot stocks at lower prices is now paying off. When it comes to a volatile market like marijuana stocks having a strategy and remaining patient is key. Not all but some investors were not sure when things would turn around. This created a great deal of uncertainty amongst shareholders. Yet some decided to cut their losses and start selling shares to make whatever money back they could. This also played a factor in some of the loss of momentum over the last 2 months of trading for some cannabis stocks.

Cannabis Stocks And Market Info

Yet for those who did buy the dip are now seeing some kind of return on their investment. Some analysts feel that this current recovery will lead to even better trading in May. Now nothing is set in stone as anything can happen. For now, investors are keeping an eye out for any changes that may occur between now and then. As well with some cannabis companies set to release earnings, this may also help to continue this current upward push. The marijuana stocks below are 2 companies to watch heading into May.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In May

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF) Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CWBHF)

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. over the last 3 months has been one of the more volatile stocks even during this recent downtrend. Since the start of February TLLTF stock was able to catch a wave of momentum. This momentum led to an upward push in trading for the company. In the first 10 days of February, TLLTF stock saw gains of 51 percent going from $0.45 to 0.68 a share. Unfortunately, the company wasn’t able to sustain its momentum and started to fall shortly after.

Although dropping the rest of the month trading in March was a bit more volatile. After dropping at the end of February the first 3 days of March TLLTF stock started to recover. Yet once again the company started to dip back down. During this time many cannabis stocks started to fall in the market. So as trading continued from March 5th to the 15th TLLTF stock was able to push back up in trading. For the rest of March, the company started to drop even further in the market and has just recently at the end of April started to recover one more.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. is one of the top CBD cannabis company’s in the industry. Like many other marijuana stocks, the last 8 weeks of trading have been a wild ride. The first week and half of February CWBHF stock was up 63 percent before feeling the impact of the downtrend that plagued the sector. Right after this time, CWBHF stock continued to drop even with small upticks as it fell. For a short momentum from March 8th to the 17th CWBHF stock started to see better trading.

This took place in a Month where most cannabis stocks were dropping. Yet right after the 17th CWBHF stock began to dip again. For the rest of the month, CWBHF stock continued to fall heading into April. The start of April was not the best for the company as it struggled to see any upward trading. Essentially much of April CWBHF stock has fallen even more than some might have thought. However, with a small glimpse of hope, a bit of momentum has led to CWBHF stock seeing better action during trading on Wednesday.

Final Thoughts On CWBHF Stock And Company Info

The company has more to go before shareholders can deem this uptick a real recovery. So as May rapidly approaches investors will have to wait and see what happens with CWBHF stock next month. In recent news, the company was approved for registration on Health Canada’s List of Approved Cultivars for outdoor cultivation in Canada. This is a big accomplishment for the company. Especially being one of the first hemp CBD cultivars on the LOAC.

“Today, Charlotte’s Web is the leading hemp wellness company in the U.S. with the most recognized and trusted hemp CBD extract,” said Deanie Elsner, Charlotte’s Web president and CEO. “We aspire to be the world’s leading botanicals wellness company, entering countries with an asset light model where federal laws permit hemp extracts for health and wellness. Israel and Canada are included in the first steps of our international expansion.”