These 2 Marijuana Stocks Are Gaining Momentum: Should You Buy?

April 29, 2021 5 min read

Finding Marijuana Stocks To Buy In 2021

Have you been looking for marijuana stocks to buy in 2021? In general, this year has been monumental for the cannabis industry. In 2021 more states have legalized cannabis expanding the market and giving cannabis companies a larger industry to grow in. At the present time, we have seen top cannabis companies continue to deliver record revenue growth for 2020. In addition, most companies have also issued 2021 revenue guidance that forecasts substantial revenue growth for the future. With this market trend continuing in 2021 many leading cannabis stocks to invest in could have more potential upside this year.

Currently, many new investors have begun to look for value in top marijuana stocks this year. As it stands top pot stocks have seen substantial market volatility so far and this is something potential investors should be aware of. After reaching new highs in February many of the best cannabis stocks to buy have seen a sharp decline in value. For the months of March and April, the cannabis sector has dropped to levels seen in December of 2020.

For investors, keeping up with current market trends is important when investing in marijuana stocks. Traditionally cannabis stocks are a more volatile part of the market which makes it difficult for long-term investing. Because of this volatility marijuana stocks are known to be a high-risk high-reward area of the market. In fact, many day traders and swing traders use these price fluctuations to produce gains in the market.

Understanding Cannabis Stock Volatility

Despite this market volatility, many analysts predict the cannabis sector could see significant gains in 2021. In 2020 U.S. legal cannabis sales hit a record $17.5 billion up 46% from 2019. As Americans consume more marijuana and the market expands into new areas of the US there are some cannabis companies that are well-positioned for future growth in the market.

Currently, these cannabis stocks could be good options for your watchlist going into May. This week top marijuana stocks have begun to show some upward momentum in the market. One major catalyst that has been fueling the cannabis sector rally is cannabis reform and legalization on the federal level.

With banking reform in the Senate and possibly more bills being proposed in 2021 investors have to keep a close eye on any new cannabis policy changes. With some recent upside in the market, these could be 2 top marijuana stocks to add to your watchlist for 2021 gains.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch:

TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend Corp. has operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California and is also a licensed cannabis producer in Canada. The company operates the Apothecarium dispensary that continues to produce revenue growth in its latest earnings. Specifically, full-year 2020 net sales increased 134% year over year to $198 million. Additionally, TerrAscend’s net sales in Q4 increased 152% year over year to $65 million. The company also gave a 2021 guidance raising full-year net sales to exceed $290 million and adjusted EBITDA over $122 million.

On April 20th TerrAscend doubled its dispensary presence in Pennsylvania with the acquisition of Keystone Canna Remedies. The transaction will add three retail dispensaries to the company’s footprint in Southeastern Pennsylvania. TerrAscend is expected to release its Q1 2021 results on May 19th. With another strong earnings report, TRSSF stock could see some potential upside.

TRSSF stock is up 10.26% year to date with a high of $16.25 in February. Closing on April 28th at $11.08 the stock is up 5.54% in the past 30 days. According to analysts at Tip Ranks TRSSF stock has a 12-month average price target of $16.74 per share. In essence, this could be a 51.06% increase from current levels. For this reason, TRSSF stock could be one of the best cannabis stocks to buy before May.

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. cannabis multi-state operator with cultivation and retail locations nationwide. The companies national store brand The Botanist has been establishing a footprint in key growth markets in the U.S. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp LLC a hemp subsidiary dedicated to sales of CBD products in America. One factor that could add to future growth is that Acreage has an agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC). As part of the agreement, Canopy could possibly acquire Acreage once U.S. cannabis legalization is implemented. Currently, the two companies have a partnership and are expected to launch some of Canopy’s infused beverages in the U.S. this summer.

On April 28th Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC: RWBYF) announce it closed the acquisition of Florida operations held by Acreage. In its latest earnings report, Acreage reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results which include Q4 revenue of $31.5 million up 50% year over year. As for full-year 2020 revenue the company produced $114.5 million rising by 55% from 2019. At the present time Acreage is focusing its growth in the markets it is seeing growth in this could be a good strategy for the company in 2021.

ACRHF stock is up 73.55% year to date with a high of $9.00 in February. Opening on April 29th at $5.38 the stock is up 3.43% in the last five days. According to analysts at Market Beat ACRHF stock has a consensus price target of $7.00 per share. In essence, this could be a 30.1% gain from current trading levels. With this in mind, ACRHF stock is a top marijuana stock for your May cannabis stock watchlist.

