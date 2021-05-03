New York Will No Longer Test Cabbies for Cannabis

May 3, 2021 2 min read

Start spreading the news.

New York City cab drivers no longer have to take drug tests for marijuana, according to the city Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC), which gave the green light in a statement:

“Due to the change in the law, going forward, the TLC will no longer test for marijuana in required annual drug tests.”

But don't expect cabbies to smoke doobies while driving. The TLC, which issues licenses to taxi, livery cab and ride-share drivers like Uber and Lyf, went on to caution:

While the use of marijuana is now legal for adults, it is still the law that TLC-licensed Drivers must be sober when they operate a vehicle

In March, the state of New York legalized marijuana for adult use after years of failed attempts.

Not everyone is happy about this

While the TLC's decision is welcome news to most cabbies, not all agree with it.

“It’s irresponsible,” Fernando Mateo, founder and spokesman of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, told The New York Post. “If they’re not going to be testing for marijuana, that means drivers will have the opportunity to smoke weed and drive,” he said. “I don’t want my kids in a car with a guy that smokes weed.”