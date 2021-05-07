Lawsuits

Skittles Maker Sues Cali Company for Trademark Infringement

Candy giant Mars Wrigley doesn't see the humor in the "medicated" knockoff.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Candy giant Mars Wrigley has gone sour on a California-based online company Terphogz for making a knockoff, THC-laced candy called Zkittlez.

In several Federal suits filed this week, the Chicago-based Wrigley is suing Terphogz for millions of dollars in damages. The Skittles manufacturers say that the name, packaging, and logo of Zkittlez are "confusingly similar" to their iconic "Taste the Rainbow" brand. They want a permanent injunction on the sale of Zkittlez products and merch and ask that the company give them the website domain zkittlez.com.

In a statement, Mars Wrigley said the purpose of their lawsuit was: "to send the illicit cannabis industry a strong signal to stop illegally using the company's brands and products."

Related: Protecting Your IP Is (No Surprise) Even Harder in the Cannabis Business

Not a new problem

Unfortunately, copyright infringement has been a problem in cannabis for a while, as shady players in the illicit market vie for attention. The most famous example is Girl Scout Cookies. A name brand like Skittles is familiar and eye-catching to consumers, but as Terphogz is learning the hard way—it's also somebody else's intellectual property. 

While copyright infringement in the black market has been going on relatively unchallenged for years, big-name companies like Mars Wrigley are starting to push back. In another complaint filed in California, the company goes after a group of online retailers selling edibles with names like "Life Savers Medicated Gummies" and "Starburst Gummies."

In an email to CNBC, the company wrote: "At Mars Wrigley, we take great pride in making fun treats that parents can trust giving to their children and children can enjoy safely. We are deeply disturbed to see our trademarked brands being used illegally to sell THC-infused products, and even more so to hear of children ingesting these products and becoming ill." 

 

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Cannabis

Federal Appeals Court Orders DEA to Reconsider if Marijuana Belongs on Schedule 1

Sports

The Most Conservative Sport Has the Most Weed-Smoking Fans

Stocks

Top Marijuana ETFs In Q2 2021