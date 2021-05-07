Want To Invest In Marijuana Stocks? Here’s 2 To Watch This Month

May 7, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



Looking For Marijuana Stocks To Buy In May? 2 To Consider This Month

As trading in May is now underway investors are not seeing the upward push they thought the new month would bring. This consistent downward trading has left many shareholders concerned and potential investors skeptical to invest in marijuana stocks. Shareholders want to see a return on their investment and investors want the same thing but have not seen any consistent upward movement. However, analysts still feel better trading will soon be a bit more consistent in the coming days. Yet there is no way to know for sure when this will happen.

However, with much in the works for the cannabis industry, it’s only a matter of time before a possible rise in trading occurs. Right now the big focus is on the U.S. cannabis industry due to its consistent growth and outperforming other cannabis markets. So far in the last year, the U.S. cannabis industry has generated over $17 billion. This has led to investors becoming intrigued about the future of the industry and how to get involved. Currently, a record amount of capital is being poured into the sector. These investments are spread out across cannabis stocks and money being invested directly into marijuana companies.

As of late, some cannabis companies have been releasing earnings which have shown to be positive results. However, this has not led to a significant increase in market performance for some cannabis companies. Right now it’s a waiting game and with how volatile pot stocks can be any day more momentum can enter the sector. Furthermore, as shareholders keep watch for a rise in trading some people are still adding more marijuana stocks to their investment portfolio. The marijuana companies mentioned in this content are just a couple of marijuana stocks that are working on reaching higher market levels.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In May

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLTTF)

HEXO Corp.

HEXO Corp. has been one of the many cannabis stocks that have had trouble pushing up in the market. However, in the last month HEXO stock has shown a bit of resilience in being able to climb back up in the market. From mid-February up until mid-April HEXO stock lost a good amount of momentum and started to trade down. Yet from April 20th to now HEXO stock started to find its way climbing back up in the market. Now during this rise, the company did face some volatility but was still able to recover and move up.

From April 20th to 30th of the month HEXO stock was able to reach gains of 28 percent. This bounce in trading helped some shareholders take some profit before yet another drop in trading. From the close of April to the first week of May HEXO stock has continued to sustain its upward push with a current 4 percent rise. Like many other shareholders, another drop in trading would cause concern especially amongst future investors finding value in HEXO stock. However, with more time left in May HEXO stock may be able to see a bit more consistency with this upward push.

Final Thoughts On HEXO Stock And Market Performance

In recent news, the company has announced it has repaid the total outstanding balance on its credit facility. This arrangement was established under its credit agreement with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. They would be the sole book runner, co-lead arranger, and administrative agent. As well as the Bank of Montreal as co-lead arranger and syndication agent.

“We believe repayment of the credit facility provides HEXO with flexibility as we continue to execute on our US expansion plans and our goal to become a top two Canadian LP by adult-use recreational cannabis sales,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “We would like to thank our lenders for their support, which has contributed to HEXO’s success to date.”

TILT Holdings Inc.

Right after the 10th of February Tilt Holdings Inc. fell in trading. However, the drop was not as low as other cannabis stocks. Also, the first bit of March TLLTF stock was able to see a rise in trading when others marijuana stocks continued to fall. From the 1st to the 3rd of March TLLTF saw a small uptick before falling back down. Yet this drop was short-lived as the company was able to climb back up in trading from the 5th to the 15th of the month. During this run, TLLTF stock hit gains of 22 percent.

This jump in trading restored some shareholder’s faith in the company’s ability to rise while the entire sector was down. Yet towards the end of March TLLTF was not able to keep its rise going and ultimately fell even further. However, from mid-April to the first few days of May the company was starting to see more momentum. However, in recent trading TLLTF stock has yet again started to dip back down. Shareholders are remaining hopeful that this month will bring back some much-needed momentum for the company. For now, they are keeping watch for any market activity that may occur.