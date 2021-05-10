Stocks

Harborside Inc. (HBORF) to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference

Harborside to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference   Harborside…
Next Article
Harborside Inc. (HBORF) to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference
Image credit: Marijuanastocks.com via MarijuanaStocks

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks

Harborside to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference

 

Harborside Inc. (“Harborside” or the “Company”) (CSE: HBOR),(OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that Matt Hawkins, Chairman, and Peter Bilodeau, Interim CEO, will be presenting via webcast at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference. The presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Bilodeau will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Harborside:
Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California’s only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) trading under the ticker symbol “HBOR”. Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harborside Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/10/c4250.html

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Stocks

Are You Looking For The Best Marijuana Stocks In May? 2 To Watch This Month

Stocks

Looking For Marijuana Stocks To Invest In Long Term? 2 For Your Watchlist Right Now

Stocks

How Do You Invest In Marijuana Stocks? 2 Canadian Pot Stocks To Watch In May