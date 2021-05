Harborside Inc. (HBORF) to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference

May 10, 2021 2 min read

Harborside to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference

Harborside Inc. (“Harborside” or the “Company”) (CSE: HBOR),(OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that Matt Hawkins, Chairman, and Peter Bilodeau, Interim CEO, will be presenting via webcast at the Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference. The presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Bilodeau will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California’s only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) trading under the ticker symbol “HBOR”. Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

