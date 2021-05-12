2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch Before The End Of The Week

May 12, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch That Have Started To Trade Up This Week

The last 3 months of trading have been a ride for many marijuana stocks. Unfortunately, this has been a downward ride that has led to a drop in many cannabis stocks. However, even with a drop in trading, some cannabis companies have remained profitable from an operational standpoint. For example, marijuana stocks like Truleive Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF) and Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTC:CURLF) are 2 companies despite dropping in the market have had solid progress as far as business is concerned. Even as the cannabis industry becomes more regulated there is still a lot of opportunities to take advantage of.

For one some pot stocks are still trading at lower prices even as the sector slowly starts to rise. What this means is for the cannabis stocks still at lower entry points it provides a buying opportunity for investors. The next way you can invest in the cannabis industry could be by creating your own CBD company. With CBD legal in all 50 states creating a brand or CBD product may also be a lucrative as a cannabis investment. As well if you have the capital to do so investing directly into the company is another way to get involved. However, this takes a bit more time resources, and connections to make happen.

So no matter the investment you always want to do your homework beforehand. By conducting thorough due diligence it can help build an understanding of what you’re investing in. As well as the risks that are involved and also how to mitigate that risk to see the best return on your money. Right now a record amount of money is being poured in the cannabis sector and for good reason. As the cannabis industry continues to grow so will the interest of more investors.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF) Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. was one of the few marijuana stocks that back in February was able to hold a decent market level for most of the month. However, towards the back end of February is when FFNTF stock started a drop in trading. For the entire month of March FFNTF stock was hit hard by a loss in upward momentum. This led FFNTF stock to drop in share price which had its pros and cons. For one when the company dropped back in March shares of FFNTF stock also lost value for some shareholders.

However when the company did drop it also provided a chance for investors to buy shares of FFNTF stock at a cheaper share price. Looking forward much of the trading that occurred in April helped FFNTF stock to see more momentum. April was a time when the company started to recover and trade back up in the market. From April 1st to May 11th FFNTF stock is up 24 percent. With other cannabis stocks still working to see better trading levels FFNTF stock is doing a good job at sustaining this current upward momentum. This past month 4Front Ventures Corp. released info about business updates for the company.

Final Words On FFNTF Stock And Company Info

“We are well positioned to further scale the business and execute on our expansion strategy in 2021. This includes significantly expanding our cultivation and manufacturing footprint in Illinois and entering the $3 billion California market. Further bolstering our financial position is the fact that we are now generating positive operating cash flow, in line with our stated goals from the start of the year. Given the strength of our operations, I am pleased to reiterate our 2021 guidance of $170-$180 million in Pro Forma Systemwide Revenue and $40-$50 million in Adjusted EBITDA, with the longer-term view to generate $650 million in revenue and $250 million in EBITDA based on our current licensed footprint.” said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front.

[Read More]

Tilray Inc.

Tilray Inc. is still looked at as a top Canadian marijuana stock to watch in the market. Back in December Tilray partnered with Aphria Inc. to create one of the world’s biggest cannabis companies. In recent news, the agreement between both companies has been made final. From this merger, Aphria Inc. will no longer trade under APHA and will take on the Tilray Inc. symbol of TLRY stock. As well operational efficiencies are expected to generate approximately US$81 million. This would count for annual pre-tax cost-saving synergies for New Tilray Within Eighteen Months.

Irwin D. Simon, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented”Our global team is laser-focused on turning potential into performance and addressing consumer and patient needs for safe, innovative, and high-quality products. We are eager to get to work and want to thank both the Aphria and the Tilray Boards of Directors and especially Brendan Kennedy for his spirit of partnership and irrepressible belief in the art of ‘what’s possible.’ We will benefit enormously from his legacy and continued service on the Tilray Board.”

Over the last month of trading, TLRY stock has slowly started to rise in trading. Yet the increase has not been sustained long enough for some shareholders to call it a full recovery. Hopefully with the closing of its new venture will bring more momentum for the company. Right now investors and shareholders are keeping watch to see what unfolds with the company as this month TLRY stock may continue to climb in the market.