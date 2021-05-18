Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF) Enters the British Columbia Market with Two Retail Cannabis Stores

May 18, 2021 6 min read

Fire & Flower Enters the British Columbia Market with Two Retail Cannabis Stores Opening in Vancouver

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (“Fire & Flower” or the “Company”) (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF), today announced its entry into the British Columbia (“B.C.”) cannabis market with the opening of its first two retail locations, both in Vancouver.

Expanding upon one of the largest retail networks for cannabis in Canada, today the Company opened its first Fire & Flower store in B.C. at 2231 Granville Street and anticipates the second store will open on May 21, 2021 at 2570 Granville Street. Both conveniently located near Vancouver’s thriving city centre, the new shops will serve as the inaugural retail stores in B.C. for the Company as it looks to rapidly expand its presence in the province.

“For more than two years, Fire & Flower has been poised to enter the B.C. market and we are thrilled to be opening our first stores in Vancouver, one of the largest cities in Canada, and one of the key growth centres for the cannabis industry at large,” shared Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower. “Our mission has been to provide the most user-friendly and rewarding guest experience to cannabis consumers in every major adult-use cannabis market. We are delighted to welcome the Vancouver community to the Fire & Flower experience at our 86th and 87th stores across Canada.”

With the two new Vancouver locations, in 2021 Fire & Flower will have 17 new stores across Canada, bringing the total number of stores to 87. Each store utilizes Hifyre, the Company’s proprietary technology and data and analytics platform, that delivers real-time actionable insights as well as market trend analysis allowing Fire & Flower to implement a more personalized and consumer-centric retail experience.

Fire & Flower continues to pursue additional licensing opportunities across Canada and has secured real estate and is pursuing additional opportunities for the opening of additional stores in the province of British Columbia in the near future.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with more than 80 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company’s leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with American Acres Managers upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

To learn more about Fire & Flower, visit www.fireandflower.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Fire & Flower at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Fire & Flower. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the Transaction on the terms described herein or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Fire & Flower, which may cause Fire & Flower’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives and political and social uncertainties.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s business are contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

