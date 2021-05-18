HEXO Corp (HEXO) to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference
Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital
HEXO Corp to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference
HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that management will participate in BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Tamy Chen, Equity Research Analyst covering cannabis at BMO, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.
Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com. For more information, please contact your BMO Capital Markets representative.
About HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO)
HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO, HEXO Plus, Up, Original Stash and Bake Sale brands and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information, please visit hexocorp.com.
Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com
Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com