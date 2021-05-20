Mellow Out with These 7 Hemp Prerolls

This story originally appeared on Weedmaps



If you're looking to take the edge off without any intoxicating elements, consider the classic hemp preroll. Though the effects don't hit you as hard as a hefty dose of THC, a few hits of cannabidiol (CBD) flower may loosen you up and give you a sigh of relief at the end of a long day.

Thankfully, since hemp is federally legal in the U.S., you can order CBD flower and joints in a way most convenient for you. Below, check out seven hemp prerolls made for kicking back and letting go.

CBD+Herb Minis from Miss Grass

Each CBD mini preroll pack from Miss Grass is loaded with organic full-spectrum hemp containing CBD and CBG and a unique blend of adaptogenic herbs. You can choose from the XXX pack for pleasure, ZZZ pack for sleep, and the OOO pack for balance. Or go for all three for an ultra-mellow sampling. Customer reviews boast smooth hits and bright flavors.

Special Sauce 3-Pack Prerolls from Friend Leaf

Sun-grown and USDA certified organic, Friend Leaf's CBD prerolls come with 2 grams of flower in each three-pack offering. Its Special Sauce strain delivers notes of pine and hops while lightly relaxing the body and mind.

Slim Hemp CBD 14-Pack Prerolls from Alive and Kicking

If you regularly microdose CBD, then you may get a kick out of Alive and Kicking's Slim Hemp Prerolls. Each mini preroll contains 0.3 grams of third-party tested whole flower hemp, so you won't be getting any stems or pesticides here. Choose from three strains — Lifter, ACDC, and Orange Glaze — before lighting up on a breezy day.

Lit for a Queen CBD Preroll and Lighter from Her Highness

Offering a CBD preroll with an extra long filter to save your nails, Her Highness knows how to treat cannabis with a healthy dose of luxury and self-care. The preroll-and-lighter combo pack contains a single joint of Cherry Blossom flower in a cherry-blossom-flavored hemp wrap, along with a gold lighter that will last — save for the butane.

Something's Fishy 5-Pack from Dad Grass

Discreet and charming, this five-pack from Dad Grass comes in a sardine packaging sleeve to throw off your friends, neighbors, and kids. Loaded with five classic hemp joints, the hits are mellow and smooth.

Premium Hemp Cigarettes 21-Pack from The Botanical Joint

Latina and indigenous-owned, The Botanical Joint boasts 0.75 gram CBD joints in a 21-pack tin. Each of its strains is tested with a robust terpene analysis that speaks to the quality of The Botanical Joint's hemp flower.