How to Pick the Right Dosage of CBD Softgels

May 21, 2021 6 min read

This story originally appeared on Cannabis & Tech Today



CBD products come in many different shapes and sizes. Oils, gummies, capsules, tinctures, and lotions are only a few options from the long list of things an average CBD lover can use, which can leave you wondering what CBD is right for you?

One popular way to consume CBD is by using softgels. Why? Because they offer the same benefits as other products while being much more convenient. Additionally, taking them can be very discreet, as they do not differ in their appearance from supplements and vitamins everyone can get over the counter.

If you would like to start using CBD softgels but do not know how to pick the right dosage, we have got you covered. Here are some helpful tips on choosing how many softgel capsules you should take to maximize the benefits of CBD.

Think about how much CBD you need

This will be the first step towards picking a proper dosage. Start by determining how much CBD you need to take per day. Your doctor may be able to help you determine the proper dose. It is recommended to start with a small dose and work your way up if necessary. It may take a large dose of CBD to begin to feel the effects.

Keep in mind that CBD can intensify certain effects of THC, such as anxiety or paranoia. Therefore, it is important to start with a small amount and increase it gradually until you find the dose that works best for you. You can find out more about the minimum, optimum, and maximum CBD doses here.

RELATED: The 6 Best CBD Capsules & Softgels On The Market Right Now

Check the CBD concentration on the label

The next step is to determine how many milligrams of CBD the softgels contain. Keep in mind that there are no strict rules when it comes to CBD dosing and everyone’s needs are different.

If you have a health condition that requires a high amount of CBD, it does not mean you should pick a product with 100mg per capsule. You may want to start with a lower dosage to see how your body reacts to it and then go up from there.

Make sure the product is certified organic

While organic products are generally better for your health than non-organic options, they are not all made equally. Some brands use synthetic ingredients and chemicals instead of natural, organic options. Some of them even have harmful pesticides. It is very important to make sure the product you choose is organic and has been tested for purity and quality.

Additionally, the cannabis industry is still in its infancy and some products are not regulated by the U.S. government, so you cannot be too careful when choosing products. Not all products sold at your local dispensary are of high quality and purity. Be sure whatever products you buy have a certificate of analysis (COA). These certificates are provided by independent, third-party testing laboratories and provide a detailed list of which cannabinoids are present and in what quantities.

RELATED: Can CBD Help With Headaches And Migraines?

Check out what other people think about the product

There are many online forums where people discuss their experience with every single brand of CBD oil available on the market. You can read these comments before ordering a CBD product to make sure it is worth your money and time. The internet provides an infinite amount of information and gives you an opportunity to learn more about any product before buying it.

It is extremely important to do proper research before buying any CBD product to avoid spending money on something that does not work for you! If you have a friend who has tried the product before, ask them about their experience with it. This way, you can get an even better idea of how the product will work for you.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Softgels

Where Can You Buy CBD Softgels?

There are many online stores where you can buy CBD softgels. There are also brick-and-mortar dispensaries where you can talk to someone who works there and learn more about CBD products and their proper dosage. When ordering online, you can choose from a wide variety of brands and read reviews from other customers. This is also possible via sites like Leafly or Weedmaps.

Is It Legal to Buy CBD Softgels Online?

CBD is legal in all 50 states. However, the law does not say anything about buying CBD products online. Therefore, make sure to check the status of your state and whether or not buying CBD online is legal there before ordering CBD products online.

How Long Does It Take for CBD to Take Effect?

CBD takes anywhere from 15-60 minutes to kick in, depending on the strength and delivery method of the product you are taking. Some products contain higher amounts of CBD than others, which may take a bit longer to start working. If you do not feel any effects after an hour and a half, try increasing your dosage.

Does CBD Show Up in Drug Tests?

Because CBD is a natural compound derived from the cannabis plant, it does not show up on drug tests. Keep in mind that it can still have traces of THC in it, so if you are concerned about drug testing, check your state’s THC limits.

Can You Take CBD with Medication?

Because CBD is not addictive and does not have any serious side effects, it may seem like you don’t need to speak to a physician. However, keep in mind that CBD can intensify the effects of certain medications, or could cause your liver not to absorb certain pharmaceuticals, so consult with your doctor before adding CBD to your daily routine.

RELATED: Can CBD Help You Sleep? Here's What The Research Tells Us

Conclusion

Whether you are looking to start using CBD softgels or you are just curious about them, this article should serve as a helpful guide. We have discussed everything you need to know about these products, including what they are, how they work, and how to choose the right dosage.

If you are interested in trying out CBD softgels or other products with CBD, there are plenty of great resources available to help you on your journey.