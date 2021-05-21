Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Labs Announces the Appointment of Sidney Dillard to Its Board of Directors

May 21, 2021 6 min read

Cresco Labs Announces the Appointment of Sidney Dillard to Its Board of Directors

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the appointment of Sidney Dillard to its board of directors, effective immediately. Ms. Dillard is an experienced financial services executive with over thirty years of experience providing advice and capital solutions to Fortune 500 corporations and middle market companies.

Financial Services Executive Sidney Dillard was appointed to the Board of Directors of Cresco Labs (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m pleased to welcome Sidney to the Cresco Labs’ board as our newest independent director. She has an outstanding track record of advising companies on raising and deploying capital. Her advice will be invaluable as we continue to prepare for a potential U.S. listing, deploy capital to go deeper in our strategic footprint, and optimize our capital structure,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO and co-founder.

Ms. Dillard currently serves as partner and head of corporate investment banking at Loop Capital Markets, one of the largest privately held investment banks in the U.S., where she has contributed to a significant increase in the firm’s revenue over the last five years. Her clients have included companies in a wide range of industries, including consumer products, retail, and real estate, among others. In her current role, Sidney is responsible for setting and executing the firm’s growth strategy and serves as lead advisor to her firm’s corporate clients on their capital raising and advisory needs. She also serves on the firm’s Management Committee, Risk Committee, and Fairness & Valuation Committee.

Over her career, Ms. Dillard has been responsible for raising over $600 billion across bond underwriting, initial public offerings, at-the-markets, share repurchases, private institutional capital raising and mergers & acquisitions advisory. Prior to Loop Capital Markets, she was Senior Vice President and Division Manager at The Northern Trust Bank, focusing on corporate client services and relationship development.

Ms. Dillard’s philanthropic endeavors are focused on leadership, empowerment and access for women, girls, and African Americans. She is board chair for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana and is a board member for the National Association of Securities Professionals, The Chicago Network, and IFF, which is a mission-driven lender (CDFI) and developer that helps people thrive by creating opportunities for low-income communities and people with disabilities. Sidney also serves on the Obama Foundation Inclusion Council. Ms. Dillard is a graduate of Stanford University and holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“We are absolutely delighted that Sidney will be bringing both her financing expertise and her deep insights about inclusion and community to our board and our company, which will enable us to further expand our industry-leading role in social impact and the effect it has on generating shareholder value,” said Tom Manning, Executive Chairman of the Board of Cresco Labs.

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

