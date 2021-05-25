Win a Free Trip to Humboldt County for Croptober

May 25, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the COVID vaccine rollout continues, the prospect of taking a fall vacation becomes an increasingly realistic possibility for millions of Americans. And the most popular autumn attractions tend to be harvest festivals. Pennsylvania has the National Apple Harvest Festival. Maine has the Harvest on the Harbor, and now, thanks to cannabis legalization, California has...Croptober.

What the heck is Croptober?

Croptober is when roughly 80%-85% of the cannabis industry’s outdoor cannabis is harvested. Outdoor-grown cannabis is usually planted around early spring. As days start getting shorter in the Fall, this triggers the plant to start producing buds, which usually mature around October to early November.

A significant portion of what is harvested during Croptober comes from a Northern region of California known as the Emerald Triangle. Comprised of Trinity County, Mendocino County, and Humboldt County, the Emerald Triangle the largest cannabis-producing region in the United States.

As an annual plant, this is the only time of the year that cultivators can harvest their crops, making Croptober also be a time of great stress. Late season rainstorms and mold can often spoil months’ worth of hard work, which is why every successful harvest is celebrated as a moment of joy.

Croptober getaway sweepstakes

Looking to draw more attention to the season, the Humboldt County-based cannabis and hemp brand Cannadips recently announced its first annual Croptober Getaway Sweepstakes. Cannadips manufacturers smokeless Cannabis and CBD pouches aimed as an alternative to nicotine and tobacco.

As one of the largest retail manufacturers in the area, Cannadips Co-Founder Case Mandel says that his company takes pride in being from Humboldt County and wants to share that authentic experience.

“Every can in our six thousand stores says Humboldt on the tin, so that word carries a lot of pride and meaning to us,” says Mandel. “It is an honor to be able to show consumers across the country the real Humboldt- one led by pioneers and innovators who grow the best cannabis the world has ever seen.”

Related: Cannabis Chew? Yep, It's a Thing And It Just Might Be Revolutionary

Contest details

Five winners will be given an all-expenses-paid trip from October 15 - 18, 2021 to Humboldt County to experience Croptober firsthand. The winners will tour some of California’s most historic cannabis farms, as well as experience some of Humboldt County’s most beautiful redwood forests and beaches. At night, the winners will enjoy a party at the historic Arcata Theater Lounge and be given the following day to enjoy many of the samplings that Croptober has to offer.

“It's important we can welcome our consumers to the real Humboldt, and show them the craft and community around this plant,” says Mandel. “Humboldt is not what they see on TV.”

Running from May 1 to June 30, participants can sign up for the contest on the Cannadips website. Four of the winners will be chosen through a random drawing, with one winner to be announced every two weeks. The fifth winner will be the person with the best Instagram post with the #Croptober2021 hashtag.