Hey Bud's 25-Year-Old Founders Are Bringing Hemp Skincare to the Masses

Hemp is for more than toking up after a long, hard day at work. It can also help clear up your skin, as evidenced by Hey Bud Skincare, a new line of cannabis-based products that consists of a detoxifying hemp clay mask, a hydrating facial moisturizer, and a glowing face oil.

Say hello to Hey Bud, now the number one hemp clay mask in Australia, the company says. This clask mask wields the power of hemp seed oil, almond and avocado oil, matcha, aloe vera, and more to improve your skin in less than 30 days, according to an annual customer review survey that saw positive results from 92 percent of responders. The moisturizer, on the other hand, increased skin hydration and reduced redness within 30 days for 80 percent and 86 percent of participants, respectively. From the face oil, 73 percent say their dry skin was alleviated, and 78 percent saw a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

Speaking to over 30,000 customers, Hey Bud’s survey has a wide reach, indicative of its quality and the accuracy of the results. The company boasts that it has over 2,000 five-star reviews and that it has inspired a “cult-like following” for hemp-based skincare products. Seeing as it just launched 18 months ago, that is a bold claim but one that is backed by some seriously impressive numbers. It’s even more impressive when you consider that its founders were merely 22 years old when they started the company.

Now 25, Ollie Watts, Alex Roslaniec, and Fedele D’Amico were prompted to get involved in the skincare market when Roslaniec’s mother — a veteran of the beauty therapy space — started testing out hemp oil imported from the U.S. on her own skin. After a few weeks, she noticed her inflammation had begun to erode and that the redness she was experiencing had diminished. Before long, it was obvious to the entrepreneurial trio what to do next.