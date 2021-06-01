Legal Marijuana

New York Bans Delta-8 THC

It's the latest state to prohibit the controversial compound.
Next Article

Free Book Preview Cannabis Capital

Learn how to get your business funded in the Cannabis economy!
1 min read
This story originally appeared on MJBizDaily

New York state is the latest market to expressly prohibit delta-8 THC and other THC isomers derived from hemp.

The delta-8 THC ban, issued by the state health department this week in an updated batch of hemp regulations, covers any THC isomers derived from hemp.

RELATED: A Closer Look at Delta-8 THC Flower

The update comes six weeks after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law making a first-in-the-nation attempt to regulate hemp operators working with flower and cannabinoid products the same way the state oversees marijuana operators.

At least six states have considered or are currently updating their laws to specifically govern delta-8 THC, joining at least 11 that already have laws on the books addressing the minor cannabinoid. New York also adjusted a cannabinoid labeling requirement for hemp products to apply only to THC and CBD, not all cannabinoids in the product.

More from Green Entrepreneur
Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Green Entrepreneur Podcast Image
Each week hear inspiring stories of business owners who have taken the cannabis challenge and are now navigating the exciting but unpredictable Green Rush.
Listen Now
Check out the latest Cannabiz News
Sign up for our weekly newsletter for winning strategies, exclusive features and all the tools you need to strike gold in the Green Rush.
Subscribe Now

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Legal Marijuana

When Will Adult-Use Cannabis Be Sold In New York?

Legal Marijuana

Weed Is Legal Almost Everywhere, but Law Enforcement Continues to Crack Down

Legal Marijuana

Will Marijuana Reform Lead to Legalization of Harder Drugs?