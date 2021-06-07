4 Ways Cannabis Companies Can Leverage Good Press to Get New Business

June 7, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Earning your first interview in a publication or media outlet well-known and respected in your industry can position you as a leading industry expert.

You might begin to notice people shaking your hand and saying, "By the way, I saw the interview you recently did. I loved the perspective and insight you offered!"

This is exactly what you want to happen. The more people that know and understand what you're about, the greater your chances of breaking out of industry white-noise, building a positive reputation, earning trust, and establishing credibility. But you mustn't stop there.

Often, the tail-end of your media mentions are just the beginning of new and exciting opportunities ahead. Here are four tips for using the momentum from your earned media coverage to continue amplifying awareness, building trust, and establishing credibility for you and your cannabis business.

1. Include press mentions in your applications for speaker at industry events.

There are more cannabis industry events (virtual and in-person) happening year than one can count. Chances are, you've wanted to speak at these events to educate audiences about you, your brand, and the exciting developments you're involved in and working on.

The team that vets your application or pitch to speak at these events needs to ensure you are who you say you are, and that you have enough expertise, credibility, and experience to jump up on stage and speak to their attendees. Tastefully incorporating any earned media you've been a part of is a sure-fire way of grabbing someone's attention and increasing your chances of landing that speaker spot.

2. Share your media mentions online.

Sharing earned media coverage on your blog and linking back to the full story will help your website's SEO efforts. Likewise, creating social media posts for Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn that highlight recent coverage is a great way to spread the word and maintain a positive buzz about you and your brand. Remember, people want to work with people who make things happen and are a part of big things. Sharing your accomplishments and media coverage with your fans and followers will entice them to do business with you.

3. Provide your sales team with press clippings

Your sales team is always working on new conversation starters, assets to share, and angles to use when promoting your product or service to buyers. Share your earned media coverage with your sales team, especially while the news is still fresh and hot. Sometimes, getting to know the founder of a brand on a deeper level is just what a buyer needs to feel comfortable signing on the dotted line and making a big purchase. Help your sales team help you by sharing your earned coverage with them.

4. Incorporate earned media coverage into your marketing material

Did you complete an interview about one of your products? Make it easy for website visitors to see and click on the full story. Your website's homepage is a great location to place some of your biggest and most noteworthy coverage. The more social-proof, third-party validation, and credibility out there about your product(s) or service(s), the more likely visitors will convert into paying customers and clients.

Creating an "In the Media" page on your website can serve as a portfolio of all your media coverage and can positively impact someone who is considering doing business with you. Not to mention, back-linking has a positive impact on SEO.

Don't forget to incorporate the logos of outlets that featured you in marketing collateral, such as trade-show banners, brochures, in-store banners, or anything else handed out to potential buyers.

Throughout your efforts of arranging interviews and completing Q&As, don't forget that your work has only begun. The road to expansion involves brand-building, earning credibility, and raising awareness every single day. So before you hit send to submit those interview questions, think about how you'd like to leverage that feature in the next few months or even the next few years. Don't forget, the tail-end of your publicity efforts is just the beginning of new business opportunities ahead.