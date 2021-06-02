Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy In June? 2 To Watch Right Now

June 2, 2021 5 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month Will You Invest?

As marijuana stocks complete their first day of trading in June some have continued to climb. Now just because momentum is still building doesn’t mean shareholders are taking profits. Unfortunately, there will need to be a bigger climb in trading before some investors can see a decent return.

Furthermore, as cannabis stocks continue to rise some are still showing good entry points. Meaning even as the overall sector climbs there is still time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Much of this current rise in trading stems from improvements with cannabis reform both state-level and federal. As well as marijuana companies releasing their most recent earnings report.

These are just a few factors as to why cannabis stocks have started to reach better market levels. Another factor that has helped the momentum of marijuana stocks is the progress of other cannabis companies separate from the market. For example, some marijuana companies have expanded their operations by either buying out other companies or merging with one.

What this does is give access to both companies being able to tap into each other’s resources. Once companies embark on ventures like these it also makes the footing of that cannabis company that much bigger. Also, the more progress and innovation that enters the sector at a time can have a positive impact on how marijuana stocks perform.

Currently in 2021 much of this progress has taken place which has sparked great interest among investors. The cannabis industry is still growing and developing as more people try to get involved. Just make sure before any investment whether buying the best marijuana stocks or investing directly into the company do your due diligence. The marijuana stocks in the segment below are a few examples of cannabis companies to watch this month.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch

KushCo Holdings Inc.(OTC:KSHB) TerrAscend Corp. (OTC:TRSSF)

KushCo Holdings Inc.

KushCo Holdings Inc. is one of those cannabis companies that is catching more attention from its merger with Greenlane Holdings Inc. Just this past week the KushCo released the news in regards to this deal and how this venture has now been completed. This merger will make the company the largest ancillary company in the cannabis space. The way deal is being constructed is KushCo will become the wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlane.

The arrangement of this merger is KushCo’s stockholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of Greenlane Class A common stock. Which will count for each share of KushCo common stock. This deal is anticipated to produce roughly $15 million to 20 million of annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months from the closing of the transaction. Also, the combined company will have a diversified and highly complementary customer product offering.

This included consumption devices, vaporizers, and accessories. In addition to supplies and child-resistant packaging; papers and wraps; and complementary solvents and natural products. Moving into the market side of the company KSHB stock has been on the rise since the end of May. From May 21st to June 1st KSHB stock is up 19 percent. As of now, KSHB stock is up 4.18 percent from its previous close as investors keep an eye on this marijuana stock to watch.

[Read More] 2 Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Watch In June 2021

TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend Corp. has been one of the many marijuana stocks that investors have been keeping an eye on. Much of the trading for the company in the last 2 months has been on the rise from its recent drop. From April 20th to May 20th TRSSF stock jumped up by 15 percent. TRSSF stock from this point was able to keep its climb going.

Furthermore, for the whole month of May TRSSF stock was up but slightly dipped the last day of the month. Currently TRSSF stock is still down but not so low to where a bit of momentum can help push the company back up. For shareholders will have to keep watch to see what will happen the rest of June

Back on May 19th TerrAscend Corp. released its Q1 2021 results. During this time the company had an increase in net sales by 106 percent for a total of $53.4 million. This is in comparison to $25.9 million in Q1 2020. Also, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA increased more than five-fold to $22.6 million compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2020. Another highlight to mention is the TerrAscend also achieved a cash balance of $234 million at the end of the quarter. Which is to be used to support future growth initiatives.

[Read More] Marijuana Penny Stocks For Your June 2021 Watchlist

Words From The Company

“In Q1, we drove strong revenue growth, margin expansion and cash generation by continued focus on operational excellence, disciplined cost control and effective allocation of capital,” said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “I’m pleased with the strong results our team has delivered to begin the year.”

Mr. Wild added, “Looking ahead to the rest of the year, there are strong operational tailwinds helping our business as we continue to see the benefits from recently completed cultivation expansions, and the addition of retail locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.”