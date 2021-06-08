Mushroom Stores and Wellness Retreats Heading to Jamaica

June 8, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Green Market Report



Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) has signed a letter of intent with Canadian-based mushroom company Mushe Inc. to create the first legal functional and psychedelic mushroom retail outlet based in Jamaica. Silo Wellness currently cultivates psilocybin mushrooms, conducts psychedelic wellness retreats, and is testing a proof-of-concept patent-pending nasal spray.

Related: Canada Is the New Hotbed for Psychedelics

Wellness Retreats and Retail

“As a company, we are very bullish about the high-potential functional mushroom category and the psychedelics sector as a whole. We continue to invest in and expand our operations in Jamaica, the only country where the cultivation, extraction, and sale of psilocybin mushrooms is permissible,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness. “Consumers are increasingly interested in incorporating mushrooms into their wellness routines. Through our propagation operations, psychedelic wellness retreats, and upcoming retail location, it’s our aim to make mushroom-based products, experiences, and education accessible at a time when so many people are struggling with mental health and other issues.”

According to the company statement, Silo Wellness and Mushe Inc. will build out and operate a “smart shop” retail establishment specializing in the sale of functional and psychoactive mushroom products such as tinctures, capsules, topicals, and edibles, as well as boutique literature and accessories. Earlier this year, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year license agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market, and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms, which will be sold at the store upon launch.

Related: Why Should You Invest in the Psychedelics Medicine Market?

“In Silo Wellness, we’ve found a partner aligned with our mission to educate consumers about the healing powers of psychedelics and make mushroom-based wellness products and experiences more available,” added Jonathan Rakic, COO of Mushe Inc. “We look forward to introducing Jamaican residents and tourists to the wide-ranging health and wellness benefits of functional and psychedelic mushrooms – one smart shop at a time.”

A Mushroom Boutique Boom

While most people associate Jamaica with cannabis and Rastafarians, the country is also considered the epicenter of the psychedelic mushroom movement in the Western Hemisphere, where “magic mushrooms” are openly and legally grown and sold, positioning the island nation to directly benefit from wellness tourism as well as sales of psychedelic mushrooms.

The global functional mushroom market size was valued at $46.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028, reports Grand View Research.