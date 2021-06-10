Bob Marley Museum in Jamaica Will Finally Sell Weed

June 10, 2021 2 min read

The Bob Marley Museum, in Kingston, Jamaica, is finally getting the one thing it was missing: ganja.

According to information procured exclusively ahead of an official announcement, the Marley family and Docklight Brands will open a Marley Natural-branded dispensary at Bob Marley’s former home and recording studio. The Marley Natural product lineup, including THC and CBD products as well as accessories, will be sold there.

One More Thing to Look Forward to This Year

Under Jamaican law, both residents and tourists can use cannabis for therapeutic purposes. Visitors will need to get a doctor’s note in order to be able to acquire cannabis legally.

“Along with music, herb was such an important part of my father’s life. He was always a strong advocate for marijuana and all of its healing qualities. We are thrilled to honor him and his contribution to the world of music and now cannabis at the Bob Marley Museum,” said Stephen Marley.

The store is expected to open later this year.

More for the Marley Brand

One Draw Holdings, a Marley affiliate company that will have exclusive rights to the Marley Natural brand and name in Jamaica, said it has plans for another retail location at the Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston. Others locations throughout the island will follow suit.

“We are thrilled to work with the Marley family to bring the Marley Natural portfolio to Jamaica through this flagship retail location. This unique cannabis experience will bring to life the ethos of Bob Marley,” said Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands. “It is incredibly meaningful to have the first Marley Natural dispensary in the world at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica.”