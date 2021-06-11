How to Safely Use Weed For Your Workouts

June 11, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on The Fresh Toast



Marijuana’s legalization has had wide-ranging implications. From attracting a varied base of users to the production of a larger selection of products, the plant’s legality has opened up a whole new landscape for enthusiasts and people who are curious. It has also launched a growing “weed and workout” cult.

Many people call their weed workouts invigorating and joyful, going against the pervasive lazy stoner stereotype. Cannabis has always been pretty malleable; once you know how to use it, you can pretty much add it to any activity and obtain positive results. Still, whenever you ingest a substance, it’s very important to prioritize your health and well-being and to practice safety above all.

Here are a few tips that can make your workouts on weed safer and just as efficient:

Start small

Whether you’re an experienced bodybuilder or an experienced cannabis user, it’s important to start slow when combining the two activities for the first time. You don’t want to be high out of your mind when working out; the sweet spot is a little less than a nice high, an amount of THC that feels invigorating and that allows for focus but that doesn’t cloud your mind.

Smoke less than you’d usually smoke and work out, monitoring your experience. Increase the dose if necessary.

Pick your method wisely

The consumption method is just as important as dosage. For your first couple of times, stick to a method you’ve tried before, something that you know how to manage. While a lot of people are experts at handling their edibles, when it comes to working out, timing plays a key factor. Ideally, you’d want something that’s fast-acting, that way you can reach peak high while working out and have that reflect on your performance.

Choose a workout that matches your high

This is also very up to you and the kind of highs you generally have. If you regularly run, try out running while on weed. If you practice something else, try that too. Generally, it’s best to pair weed with a workout that is kind of mindless, allowing you to be hyper-focused on movement. Walks, light hikes, spinning, or treadmill workouts are ideal since your mind will focus and you’ll likely work out much harder than what you’re used to.