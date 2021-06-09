Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Day

June 9, 2021 5 min read

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The Next Close

Marijuana stocks are continuing to look better as trading in June progresses. This week cannabis stocks are showing more consistency in the market. Although marijuana stocks trade in an unpredictable market this month has been looking good so far. Yet even still the sector has a bit to go before a full recovery can be made.

The sector over the last 3 months has fallen to a point where even when buying the dips dropped even lower. Even if you bought cannabis stock at different prices as the sector fell if you kept buying it would have lowered the average cost of your position. What this means is if you bought one stock for a higher price and bought more at a lower price you would bring down the average of your total position.

The benefit to that is when it comes time to see a return you leave yourself some room to make more profit. Yet like any investor will say always do your research on any given cannabis company. You want to make sure you have the most current info about a particular marijuana company. With this, you give yourself the best chance at limiting as much risk before investing.

With marijuana stocks or any stocks for that matter, it is always a risk just make sure you take the one that will yield good results. Right now in the cannabis industry, there is an even bigger push for more states going legal as well as federal reform. Currently, several new states are soon to vote on legalizing marijuana along with an upcoming vote to federally legalize cannabis. If federal reform is approved this month we may see some marijuana stocks begin to run. Here are 2 cannabis stocks to watch below for better trading this month.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Month

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. is a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products. Since mid-April CRLBF stock has been a bit more volatile but overall has built lost momentum. From April 20th to the 5th of May CRLBF stock began to improve its trading. During that time the company increased its trading by 20 percent.

Yet shortly after the company began to lose its upward momentum in the market. Most of may CRLBF stock was trading down in the market. However, even during this drop, the company was still holding a decent market position. What having a decent market position even in a downtrend does is when a bounce happens it allows for faster recovery time.

Pushing forward in recent trading CRLBF stock has once again started to build back more momentum. Starting from May 21st to June 9th CRLBF stock has started to reach better market levels. In this time period, the company has seen a 4 percent rise in trading. Though some may feel this jump isn’t sufficient enough as a credible jump it’s a start in the right direction. For now, shareholders will have to wait and see what will come from this top marijuana stock to watch.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is widely regarded as one of the top marijuana stocks to watch. Some investors feel this company holds more long-term value than short. Yet overall is looked at must have company in one’s investment portfolio. From the end of April to the first week of May, CURLF stock was starting to reach better trading levels. However, just like CRLBF stock Curaleaf was holding a promising market level even while the sector was going through a downtrend.

Looking at the 27th of April to the 7th of May CURLF stock went up by 14 percent. This rise did allow some shareholders to take profits while others have continued to hold. Many shareholders feel that CURLF stock at some point in the near future will reach even higher market levels. When that time comes some shareholders will be able to reap the benefits of holding till the right time. Now after the 7th, the company did dip back down but on the 13th CURLF stock started to rise again. If you look at the 13th of May to now in June CURLF stock is now up by 8 percent.

This small rise only shows that the company still is able to regain its lost momentum. As well at the same time mend the trust of investors and shareholders who grew with doubt during this recent downtrend. In the last 12 weeks, a great deal of uncertainty has loomed around the cannabis sector. Now with more upward consistency investors are showing a bit of renewed faith in investing in more marijuana stocks. With more time left in June, there is much more to see when it comes to this top marijuana stock to watch