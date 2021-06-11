California Is Using Cannabis Tax Money The Right Way

June 11, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on MarijuanaStocks



California Is Using Marijuana Tax Money To Fix Issues Caused By The War On Drugs

In the cannabis industry, much progress has taken place over the last few years. From better legislation and more states going legal. More specifically the legal cannabis market has generated a record-breaking amount of money. Now from this month state taxes need to be paid which on its own has yielded high numbers.

Now those who regulate the cannabis markets in those given states are finding ways to use that tax money. Which will be used in productive ways to help people. With the amount of money that is being made legal cannabis money is helping to restore the balance of state-level economies.

During this week the state of California declared that it is investing approximately $29 million in grants. This money will be financed by marijuana tax money to 58 nonprofit organizations. The plan behind doing this is to correct the wrongs of the war on drugs. The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) is issuing the funds, which will be provided through the California Community Reinvestment Grants (CalCRG) program.

“These grants serve communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs,” the notice states. “Harsh federal and state drug policies enacted during that period led to the mass incarceration of people of color, decreased access to social services, loss of educational attainment due to diminished federal financial aid eligibility, prohibitions on the use of public housing and other public assistance, and the separation of families.”

Will Cannabis Tax Revenue Fund More Programs

Grants are being awarded to qualifying nonprofits to support programs aimed at providing job placement, mental health treatment, substance misuse treatment, and legal services for disproportionately impacted communities.

“The California Community Reinvestments Grants program is a resource to help communities overcome the presence of systemic restrictions and barriers to opportunity and equity,” Dee Myers, director of GO-Biz, mentioned in a press release. “These grants will help advance health, wellness, and economic justice for populations and communities harmed by the War on Drugs.”

California officials announced back in 2020 shared more info on the matter. The officials mentioned that the grant applications were being made available to promote public health and economic justice. Specifically for communities that were most impacted by the war on drugs.

Illinois setting up a similar system with its tax revenue through legal cannabis sales. The money would be used to pay for programs to fix the harm that was done during the war on drugs. The state’s Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) program granted $31.5 million in cannabis-backed grants at the start of the new year.

As well, cannabis tax money in Oregon is also being used to increase access to substance misuse treatment. In addition to harm reduction programs following voter approval of a broad decriminalization measure.

The Oregon Health Authority got $1.7 million in funding to back the administrative costs of implementing Measure 110. Tribal groups are receiving close to $3 million. Addiction recovery and harm reduction programs that are already contracted with the state will receive $6.4 million in grant extensions. Also, $8.9 million will fund “proposals that most closely aligned with the priorities and values” of the decriminalization campaign.