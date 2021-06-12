3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Week

June 12, 2021 4 min read

3 Marijuana Stocks To Add To Your June Watchlist

This last week marijuana stocks showed better trading momentum. The overall sector was performing well and some cannabis stocks were able to nice gains. Now even as the sector continues to rise marijuana stocks have a bit more to go before they see what some deem as full recovery.

This would essentially be true many investors are waiting to see trading levels that are closer to the levels at the start of February. At the start of February, many cannabis stocks were consistently trading up in the market. Some even ran high enough to see new all-time highs. So far from May to June, the sector has shown signs of waking back up after the recent 3-month downtrend.

During this time many people didn’t think the drop in trading wouldn’t last so long. This pretty much led to people buying up shares of top marijuana stocks. To where even after buying shares at a lower price the sectors continued to fall even more. This has created a situation where now investors have to wait for a big enough recovery to take profits or just break even.

However some feel with the progress the cannabis industry has had it’s only a matter of time before a big push comes for marijuana stocks. Right now a lot of attention is centered around cannabis legislation and more states legalizing cannabis. With more states that vote to legalize marijuana, it will only add more value to the entirety of the sector.

Not to mention the pressure it puts on Congress to enact federal cannabis reform. The ending of cannabis prohibition may cause a boost in trading for the bulk of the cannabis sector. So with this remember to always evaluate what you invest in and make sure you do your research beforehand.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF) Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. has been one of the few marijuana stocks to watch over the last month. Even during a sector-wide downtrend GTBIF stock still held a promising market position. Meaning even as GTBIF stock was dropping it still was at a higher market position the most other cannabis stocks.

Over the last 3-4 weeks of trading GTBIF stock has started to rise once again. From May 19th to June 11th GTBIF stock is up 9 percent. This current upward push is a good indicator that the company has the potential to reach higher market levels.

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. is another marijuana stock that has been on the move in recent trading. Over the last few months trading for TLLTF stock has been a bit volatile. Yet nevertheless, the company has still held its own in the market. Meaning that even while in a downtrend small spikes in trading happened along the way. Yet in recent trading has started to recover even more.

In the last month, TLLTF stock started to climb. Starting from May 13th to the 11th of June the company has is up by 30 percent. With a jump like this, it has allowed some shareholders to see a nice return. With a new week set to take place, investors are hopeful trading will continue to rise.

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. has been having a bit of trouble picking up momentum in the market. In recent news, Jushi Holdings released its Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 results. Keeping it current in 2021 the company increased its revenue by 29 percent to $41.7 million. This is in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020. Next, the company saw a gross profit of $20.1 million, an increase of 4.7% sequentially.

As well the company also dealt with a net loss of $26.8 million. Which was driven primarily by the fair value losses on derivative warrant liabilities, income tax expense, interest expense, and finance charges. All in all Jushi Holdings has some work to do before things start to look better for the company. Once things can come together for the company it may result in seeing better trading for JUSHF stock. For now, investors are keeping watch for more to develop as time goes on.

Words From The Company

Mr. Cacioppo commented, “For the second quarter of 2021, we expect revenues to be between $45 to $48 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $4 to $6 million. We continue to believe our strong momentum, enviable footprint, and solid balance sheet positions the Company well to execute on its current plans and drive long-term shareholder value through 2021 and beyond.”