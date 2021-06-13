Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy In June? 2 To Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

June 13, 2021 5 min read

Finding The Top Marijuana Stocks In June

Are you looking for marijuana stocks to buy for next week? Currently, in June the cannabis sector is beginning to show some upside after a few months of market declines in the cannabis sector. After starting out 2021 with a huge rally most top cannabis stocks to buy are trading coming off some of their lowest levels this year. For investors, this could be a good time to find the best marijuana stocks to invest in.

But before investing in the cannabis sector there are a few important factors to consider. For one the cannabis sector is one of the more volatile areas of the market. Because of this volatility, it’s important for investors to do their due diligence in a cannabis company before investing. In general, researching a company’s earnings and studying how the stock performs in the market can help you establish better investments for your portfolio.

US Cannabis Companies And Cannabis Stocks In 2021

At the present time, there are some events that could be a future catalyst for marijuana stocks in the future. Currently, the US Congress is voting on the MORE Act which could implement federal cannabis reform in America. This would be a major win for the cannabis industry and could result in upward momentum for top marijuana stocks.

In 2021 the top cannabis companies in the US have been delivering strong first-quarter earnings that have not translated into gains in the market. This has given traders the opportunity to establish positions at better stock prices. But if February highs are a gauge of the stock prices the cannabis market can see there could be significant upside from current trading levels. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at 2 top US cannabis stocks to add to your watchlist this week.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc. has been expanding in 2021 through acquisitions in key markets across the United States. Earlier this year the company made an acquisition in Florida and has become the fourth largest cannabis provider in the state. At the present time, Ayr has 35 dispensaries in Florida and a total of 50 stores across the US. In its first-quarter 2021 financials, the company delivered revenue of $58.4 million up 74% from the prior year. Coupled with, a Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $18.4 million on a US GAAP basis up 136% year over year. On the other hand, the company operated at a US GAAP loss of $8.4 million which included a one-time expense of $26.5 million.

Despite the loss, Ayr provided a second-quarter revenue guidance estimate of $90 million up 218% from the prior year. In addition, the company reiterated its guidance for 2022 with revenue of at least $725 million. During the first quarter, the company opened its sixth dispensary in Nevada close to the Las Vegas airport. The company is quickly ramping up its presence in key markets and is showing strong revenue growth currently.

AYRWF stock closed on June 11th at $28.74 up 20.86% year to date. In its 1-year performance AYRWF stock has gained 301.96% and has a high in February of $37.50. According to analysts at Tip Ranks AYRWF stock has a 12-month average price target of $42.40 per share. In essence, this would represent an increase of 47.53% from its last trading price. For this reason, AYRWF could be a top marijuana stock to add to your watchlist in June.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

In the US one of the leading cannabis companies to watch is Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Primarily, the company provides packaged cannabis products and has 106 retail dispensaries nationwide. In May Curaleaf reported its first-quarter 2021 revenue of $260 million up 170% year over year. Additionally, Curaleaf announced revenue guidance for Q2 2021 of $305-$315 million. Currently, the company is reporting strong Q1 results without the addition of sales from New York and New Jersey. As it stands with those other sales factored in Curaleaf could beat its 2021 full-year guidance for revenue of $1.2 -$1.3 billion.

On June 8th Curaleaf announced a strategic partnership between Curaleaf’s Select Brand and Rolling Stone. In detail, the partnership will bring a new line of co-branded Rolling Stone by Select cannabis products to Nevada with plans to expand. Together the two companies are focusing on bringing a leading lifestyle brand to a top voice in music and pop culture.

CURLF stock closed at $14.48 on June 11th up 21.29% year to date. In February CURLF reached a high of $18.38 and has gained 170.56% in its 1-year performance. According to analysts at Market Beat CURLF stock has a consensus price target of $22.50 per share. This would be an increase of 55.4% from current trading prices. With this in mind, CURLF stock could be one of the best cannabis stocks to buy in June.

