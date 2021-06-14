Amazon

Amazon backs down on going back to the office and will adopt a hybrid scheme with home office

Jeff Bezos's company, Amazon, put aside the idea of "going back to an office-centric culture" and will implement a hybrid work scheme that includes home office for its employees.

Image credit: Brendan McDermid/Reuters vía Engadget

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last April, Jeff Bezos' Amazon said that its employees would return to the office full time in the fall of 2021. However, now the company is retracting and announcing that they will opt for a hybrid scheme in which they will allow their employees to do home office two Days of the week.

While Amazon hoped to "return to an office-centric culture" and that "most" of its workers would return in person by the end of this year, managers had to reconsider.

Instead, the company will allow corporate employees to work from home two days a week , which will be determined by the management team. Those who wish to telework for more days must request a permit from their superior. If approved, the employee will be considered “Primarily a remote worker and you will have an agile (non-dedicated) workspace” to collaborate with your team.

They also contemplate exceptional cases of people "for whom working outside the office is an effective option ." These employees will be able to do home office for up to four weeks a year .

Not all Amazon members will be able to access this model. Positions that require face-to-face work will be excluded, “such as first-line hardware and operations engineers” , who will have to return to the office.

Amazon anticipates that its labor policy will undergo further changes in the future, to adapt to the circumstances of the moment.

"Like all companies and organizations in the world, we are managing each stage of this pandemic for the first time, learning and evolving as we go ," the company said in a statement .

“This is an unprecedented moment. We are all figuring out how work will continue to evolve and what will be best for clients, our teams and individual employees , ”he added.

It should be remembered that Google is also betting on a hybrid work model , in which workers are in person three days a week and can take four weeks a year to work remotely.

